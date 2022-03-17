CUT is a Creative Wholesale Distribution Agency. They offer all aspects of Brand management, sales, import, distribution, public relations, digital design and marketing to their brands & clients. As CUT prepares to launch in Sydney they are on the hunt for a full-time Wholesale Coordinator to support their team through a multitude of roles and tasks across the whole company umbrella. This is a broad support role, where a high achiever who is focused on attention to detail and delivering results in a timely fashion is key. Your key responsibilities will include: wholesale and e-commerce B2B order fulfilment along with uploading new stock to Shopify B2C and B2B platforms. You will also help with the coordination of international import and export logistics, purchase order allocation, importing of stock onto the Indigo8 inventory system, sales order allocation and invoicing. To be successful in this role you will have 1-2 years’ previous experience within a wholesale or retail sales environment. This is an amazing opportunity to work in a fast-growing business where you can make your mark in your role. You will have plenty of growth opportunities, the ability to work with high profile clients and businesses, and to work at a company that places culture at the forefront of all they do. If this excites the pants off you, Apply here!

Megaphone Marketing is one of Australia’s leading digital agencies, ever-evolving to remain at the forefront of the industry and with an increasing number of awards on the wall. As a full-time Junior Marketing Strategist, this is the start of your career at Megaphone. The Junior marketing strategist is a hands-on role, and will include typical account management responsibilities as well as producing end-to-end digital marketing campaigns across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. This role starts with an extensive training program to understand the fundamentals of how Megaphone and digital marketing operations. As you develop your skills, you will take on a number of clients to manage independently, all while being mentored by industry leaders and executives. This role will challenge you to be the best digital marketer you can be, and accelerate your career. As a Megaphone Marketing junior account manager, no two days are the same! But, your role will include: Facebook advertising, communicating with clients and creating and testing advertisements. If you’re excited about this opportunity Apply here!

BOUNCE is a place that creates and celebrates joy, fun and self-powered adrenaline. We are part of a global freestyle movement inspiring self-expression and human connection in physical activity. BOUNCE is on the hunt for a part-time Host for its Macgregor venue in Queensland. As a Host your welcoming smile, natural energy and helpful nature will help customers feel welcome and comfortable to explore and discover magic experiences while they are at BOUNCE. Your friendly nature and positive energy will help you play a very active role in each customer’s experience at BOUNCE. Whether you are hosting a kid’s party or school group, scoring a dodgeball game or inspiring a first-time jumper, your outgoing and confident nature will see you comfortably interacting with customers of all ages. Your sense of purpose around inspiring positivity is balanced with a sensible and alert nature which puts Safety as priority #1 and makes you comfortable communicating safety instructions and guidance to all age groups. Your strong communication skills and ability to solve problems helps ensure that each customer has an awesome and safe time from the moment they enter BOUNCE, to the moment they leave! If you want to work for people who make you feel motivated, developed and appreciated, then Apply now!

THEODORE is an exciting fashion start-up, featuring unique technology which powers their luxury menswear ecommerce business. They are looking for a driven and organised full-time Sales Consultant to drive sales for high value clients via both virtual and in person appointments.This role is based in their Surry Hills head office. In this role you will be providing information on their products, follow up prospects and leads, provide excellent service, and work with clients to understand the exact order and specifications they require. You will also be Integrating clients into their business systems, to promote and encourage ongoing orders. This role is ideal for someone who has proven ability in sales, is organised, flexible, and has some experience in menswear or fashion sales. If this sounds like you Apply now!