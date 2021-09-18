What sets DataSauce apart? Just like all great dishes, their secret recipe for success is in the sauce! Their partnerships with Pinterest, TikTok, Google, Klaviyo, Facebook, Instagram and Shopify mean you have access to learn from industry-leading platforms. If you want to learn, they’ve got the tools to facilitate it!

They are looking for a self-motivated, forward-thinking, talented Graphic Designer based in Melbourne, who can create & execute innovative creative for their digital marketing campaigns. The successful candidate will create digital ads, curate Instagram feeds, create email and web content and be part of their clients’ brand development, these are just some of the great projects you’ll be working on. Check out the full job description, see what the employees of DataSauce have to say about working for the business & apply now!

Search It Local is a digital marketing agency with Australia’s largest client base. They help businesses grow. They are currently on the hunt for a Growth Specialist to join their team in Sydney! They want someone who believes that execution is more important than the idea and will go above and beyond to give clients the best possible experience. The successful candidate will be responsible for producing eye-catching Google & Facebook ads, stay on top of successful marketing tactics and be the first point of contact for your clients. You will need to know your way around analytics to uncover opportunities and make the most of the clients’ ad spend as well as putting together monthly reports and giving the best advice and recommendations. If you’re someone who can get sh*t done and is keen to join a young and energetic team, check out the position & l is a digital marketing agency with Australia’s largest client base. They help businesses grow. They are currently on the hunt for ato join their team in! They want someone who believes that execution is more important than the idea and will go above and beyond to give clients the best possible experience. The successful candidate will be responsible for producing eye-catching Google & Facebook ads, stay on top of successful marketing tactics and be the first point of contact for your clients. You will need to know your way around analytics to uncover opportunities and make the most of the clients’ ad spend as well as putting together monthly reports and giving the best advice and recommendations. If you’re someone who can get sh*t done and is keen to join a young and energetic team, check out the position & apply today!

Dog By Dr Lisa are looking for a determined, independent, think-outside-the-box person to help grow their in-house PR strategy. You will join their team in Sydney as PR & Social Media Manager. There will be a strong focus on influencer management, as well as traditional PR, so the applicant will need to be creative, with great social skills and an ability to network. A love of dogs is absolutely essential! The ideal candidate will have existing relationships with influencers across various categories, creativity with PR initiatives, a thorough understanding of social media platforms and CRM management, as well as outstanding problem solving skills. You will need excellent verbal and written communication skills, strong organisational skills and punctuality, be willing to work collaboratively as part of a small team and be self motivated and driven. Check out the position & apply now!