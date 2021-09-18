What sets DataSauce apart? Just like all great dishes, their secret recipe for success is in the sauce! Their partnerships with Pinterest, TikTok, Google, Klaviyo, Facebook, Instagram and Shopify mean you have access to learn from industry-leading platforms. If you want to learn, they’ve got the tools to facilitate it!
They are looking for a self-motivated, forward-thinking, talented Graphic Designer based in Melbourne, who can create & execute innovative creative for their digital marketing campaigns. The successful candidate will create digital ads, curate Instagram feeds, create email and web content and be part of their clients’ brand development, these are just some of the great projects you’ll be working on. Check out the full job description, see what the employees of DataSauce have to say about working for the business & apply now!
Dog By Dr Lisa are looking for a determined, independent, think-outside-the-box person to help grow their in-house PR strategy. You will join their team in Sydney as PR & Social Media Manager. There will be a strong focus on influencer management, as well as traditional PR, so the applicant will need to be creative, with great social skills and an ability to network. A love of dogs is absolutely essential! The ideal candidate will have existing relationships with influencers across various categories, creativity with PR initiatives, a thorough understanding of social media platforms and CRM management, as well as outstanding problem solving skills. You will need excellent verbal and written communication skills, strong organisational skills and punctuality, be willing to work collaboratively as part of a small team and be self motivated and driven. Check out the position & apply now!
