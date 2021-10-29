Flare Creative is one of Australia’s most innovative and exciting Event and Content Agencies with an expanding client profile. They are looking for an absolute weapon with the right personality, talent and experience to join their team as an Event Producer. With a positive, get-it-done attitude, you will bring experience, energy, leadership and inspiration to the Flare Creative team based in Sydney! They want someone with 6+ years experience in event management/production at an event agency. This is a great opportunity to join a great team environment with a rewarding career path, with incredible working conditions and creative workspace. Apply now!
For over 22 years, PIM Group Australia have been creating experiences, engaging consumers and pushing the boundaries of brand immersion. At PIM, they work hard to deliver unique and seamless brand experiences that get results. They are currently seeking an Account Manager who will serve as the day to day contact across a portfolio of clients, based in Sydney. Under the direction of a Senior Account Manager and/or Account Director you will ensure your clients derive maximum value from their services and manage the delivery of all client requirements – ensuring the client feels updated, clear and confident with progress. You’ll need to be confident working at a fast pace across multiple projects, be passionate about creative marketing and special events. Apply now!
Yarno isn’t just a web app – they provide full learning support for their customers by developing content and strategy that encourages meaningful behaviour change and embeds quality knowledge. They are currently on the hunt for a Customer Success Team Lead who will be responsible for leading the Customer team, consisting of two Managers, two Creators and two Customer Support Yarnoers. The role is fully remote and available across Australia, the successful candidate will lead all aspects of Customer success including customer onboarding, new Yarnoer hiring and onboarding, customer success processes, software, product adoption and coaching and growth. Check out the full job description & apply now!
