For over 23 years (practically adults!) PIM has been creating experiences, engaging consumers and pushing the boundaries of brand immersion. At PIM, you will work hard to deliver unique and seamless brand experiences that get results. They don’t take themselves too seriously, but they do take their client’s brands seriously. Because building brands is serious business. Seriously. If you are passionate about creative marketing and special events and dream about being part of a team that delivers unique experiences, then this is the opportunity for you to become the next PIMster! Due to continued success and growth PIM are looking for a full-time Sydney based Account Coordinator to fill an integral role and join the growing team of fun, loyal and collaborative PIMsters. Taking direction from the Account Management team, you will work closely with your brand teams to deliver key tasks in marketing and event management. Sourcing services and products where needed while sticking to budgets will ensure you consistently deliver great outcomes for your clients. Organisation skills and a hands-on approach are paramount and no one day will be the same. While you will be involved in larger events and campaigns, their smaller but no less important jobs may also at times be in your capable hands. To be successful in this role you will be creative and presentable but with a calm nature under pressure, you will be the most proactive person you know. Communication will be your middle name and you will have the enviable ability to prioritise quickly and confidently. This sound like you? Apply now!

Take the next step in your career with a multi-award-winning PR agency that’s committed to you and your career. Different is on the hunt for an ambitious, media-loving Senior Account Executive (Creative-Led Public Relations) with one to two years PR agency experience. You’ll have the opportunity to work with some of the world’s most iconic brands including Snapchat, HelloFresh, RedBalloon and Huggies (to name a few). Beyond the great work, you’ll form part of their inclusive and supportive team with an industry-leading development program and Culture Club helping you grow and make a real impact. This is an exciting opportunity to work for an award-winning agency and deliver industry-leading work with a team that’s committed to you and your development. To nail this role you’ll be experienced in writing and pitching Australian media and have existing media relationships with a proven track record of securing awesome client coverage. If you have passion for culture, creativity, earned ideas and are based in Sydney, this is the role for you! Apply now!

UMM is a creatively-led communications agency that works with some of the most exciting local and global brands, within the Consumer Tech, Gaming, TV Production, and Luxury Lifestyle arena, alongside events. UMM is currently on the hunt for a dynamic Senior Public Relations Executive to join the expanding Sydney based team, to work on an exciting client portfolio including the explosive world of gaming. With an integrated approach to most of their campaigns, you will be a specialist in your field, working with a dedicated PR team, and closely interacting with the relevant Social Media and Creative team. You will be responsible for implementing results driven PR campaigns for your allocated client portfolio, as set by the PR Account Director. You’ll also assist the PR Account Director in the research and development of PR campaigns, influencer seeding programs, and PR/Influencer campaign strategy for integrated comms projects. If you never accept second best, are brimming with personality and are confident in your execution then this is the role for you. Apply now!