Shampoo With a Purpose & Head To Toe is apart of Clover Fields, they’re a soap & body-care manufacturer with 39 years of experience in the industry. They focus on quality, natutral and affordable products, they’re a plastic-free shampoo bar range and their business focuses more and more on e-commerce. They are currently on the hunt for a Marketing and Digital Coordinator to join their team in Sydney!

They’d love someone who is keen to join a broad and creative job, someone who is passionate and ready to take a men’s range to the next level. They need someone who can coordinate new content, oversee their digital marketing, possibly creating new content and strategise their digital branding. Any experience with web design and graphic design will be a great added bonus. This is an exciting opportunity to join a fun workplace, check it out & apply now!

For over 22 years, PIM Group Australia have been creating experiences, engaging consumers and pushing the boundaries of brand immersion. They work hard to deliver unique and seamless brand experiences that create results. They don’t take themselves too seriously, but they do take their client’s brands seriously. They are on the hunt for an Account Manager based in Sydney, who is passionate about creative marketing and special events and dreams about being part of a team that delivers unique experiences. The successful candidate will serve as the day to day contact across a portfolio of clients. Under the direction of a Senior Account Manager and/or Account Director, you will ensure your clients derive maximum value from their services and manage the delivery of all client requirements, ensuring the client feels updated, clear and confident with progress. Your sound event and experiential marketing experience will be just as important as your skills in client relationship building and management. If you’re someone who can establish yourself as a safe pair of hands to get stuck in on a variety of projects, apply now!

Ven Creative is a dynamic group of developers, designers and marketers creating beautifully engaging digital experiences and websites for a diverse client base in Australia. Founded 6 years ago in Melbourne, they have had a tremendous growth, followed by their recent expansion with the addition of the Vietnam team in Ho Chi Minh City. They are on the lookout for a Web Account Manager to join their team in Melbourne, South Yarra. The key component is client communication and managing their projects. The ideal candidate will need to be friendly, have a high attention to detail and be able to manage multiple tasks from a number of big and small projects simultaneously. They’re all about teamwork, so if someone needs a hand with something, you’ll have no problem jumping in. They’re after an individual who takes ownership and pride in their work, someone who lives and breathes web and digital marketing and wants to work in a creative, welcoming environment. If this sounds like you, apply now!

Polite Playground: the creative and experiential studio that brings the fun to events through content creation and digital engagement, is seeking an Event Operations Manager/Event Producer. Born from a love of photography, events and Instagram, the Polite Playground team create live experiences that people get excited about, and use smart technology to capture and share them. Based in Sydney, the successful candidate will be responsible for managing and overseeing all logistical elements of their activations and product hire. It will be your responsibility to ensure every event is executed flawlessly and that software and hardware quality control is maintained on a national level. The position will suit an organised all-rounder, someone who thinks ahead, adapts quickly to changes in deadlines, technical issues and use of new technology. In addition to managing equipment and logistics behind the scenes, the role also requires onsite event management work, operating equipment and interacting with clients and guests at activations and events. Check it out & apply now!