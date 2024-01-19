Featured jobs: Sydney Opera House & Semi Permanent

The Sydney Opera House is the number one tourist destination and the busiest Performing Arts centre in the Country. They are able to achieve this because of their incredibly hardworking and passionate people. They are currently looking for a full-time Production Manager, Creative Studio who will be responsible for end-to-end project management of creative content productions including video, photography and illustration. The role works closely with the Creative and wider Marketing team to transform creative concepts into final deliverables for a wide variety of projects. The role is part of SOH’s Creative Studio team. Creative Studio exist to champion and deliver engaging creative communications and to present a unique and unified Sydney Opera House brand. To be successful in this role you will have 4+ years in a similar role in an agency or in-house environment and have excellent project management skills with proven success delivering projects in a high paced environment for a range of budgets. If this sounds like the perfect opportunity for you, apply now!

Semi Permanent, a Sydney-based experience design studio and creativity festival, is actively seeking an accomplished Account Director to join their dynamic team in a full-time capacity. This pivotal role is instrumental in driving the success of both their owned properties (Semi Permanent festivals and events) and client projects through their creative services agency: Semi Permanent Brand Studio (design, branding, content creation, activations, and strategy). They are in search of a proactive and dynamic individual with a solid background in client relations, project management, and extensive experience in leading creative design initiatives. The ideal candidate should possess a wealth of expertise in creative thinking, design project execution, and client satisfaction, coupled with exceptional organisational skills and adaptability. To nail this role you will have a minimum of 7 years of experience, with a primary focus on client relations, client development, and project management and project leadership. Sound like you? Apply now!