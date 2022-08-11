I Quit Sugar is a well known Australian Health and Wellness brand. They are going through a relaunch period and are looking for a full-time Social Media & Community Manager to join their rapidly growing Sydney team at I Quit Sugar. This job would suit someone who is passionate about health and lives and breathes social, with a real knack for building a community and driving engagement. They 100% put Their members first in everything they do, and look at how they can drive value first and foremost. Your day to day will include: managing social posts schedules, making reels that are engaging, on trend and drive growth and managing the community; answering their burning questions, driving engagement and growth. To nail this role you’ll need to know Instagram, FB, TikTok and Pinterest and what works for each platform and how to build strong followings. Sound like the role for you? Apply now!

Truce Films is an award winning production company representing some of Australia’s most talented directors. They are currently in a phase of growth and are looking to promote, and share their stories. This is in part driven by the development of a new website, but also a need to share some PR of those team members that matter to them most. They are seeking a Freelance Writer/Journalist to conduct a series of interviews with Truce team members and directors, to produce a library of content. The task will also involve editing drafts of some existing material. To succeed in this role it’s important to find someone who writes with confidence, knows their voice, and can ride the line of injecting creativity without it becoming wanky. Sound like the gig for you? Apply now!

The Sydney Opera House is looking for a full-time Mid-weight Creative, Content based in Sydney. You will be a storyteller and ideas person who has experience in creating engaging content for online channels. You are responsible for creating engaging video and written content, from concept to delivery, that aligns with key strategies and brief objectives. The role also supports copywriting for major campaigns and collaborates on major campaign concepts. The role is part of SOH’s Creative Studio team. Creative Studio exists to champion and deliver engaging creative communications and to present a unique and unified Sydney Opera House brand. To be successful in this role you will have minimum 4 years’ experience in agency or marketing role developing creative content and a portfolio of content work samples demonstrating strong conceptual, craft and written skills. If this sounds like you, Apply now!