The Sydney Opera House is looking for a full-time Producer Contemporary Music based in Sydney. At the Sydney Opera House you will be surrounded by supportive and hardworking teams who are filled with passion and creativity. You will be inspired to create value in everything you do and will be provided with opportunities to grow and achieve while making a positive contribution to our community. This position is responsible for the effective management and presentation of projects that are part of the SOH Contemporary Music program. The position collaborates with the Head of Contemporary Music to create a stimulating and diverse program of work within the contemporary music space, through the development of potential projects; the maintenance of existing programs; and by developing innovative industry and artistic partnerships. To succeed in this role you will have 3-5 years of demonstrable experience to an expert level in developing and producing contemporary music or comparable live performance events at a high, autonomous level and thorough knowledge of, and high quality network of contacts within the contemporary music programming or comparable live performance space. If you are excited about this opportunity, Apply now!

Emperor is Australia’s luxury home of Champagne! Emperor is the largest online retailer of Champagne in Australia and the exclusive importer of a number of Champange Brands. This year Emperor will be sponsoring a large number of high profile events as well as hosting its own events and they are looking for an Event Intern to join their Melbourne based team for a three month internship to work on a number of super exciting projects. The right candidate will have the opportunity to work on the Melbourne Art Fair and the Melbourne Fashion Festival to name a few. If you have a ‘can do’ attitude, some event experience, you are well spoken and presented with a lot of passion then this incredible experience may be for you! Apply now!

Warner Music Australia is a proud record label who understands that every artist and label partner is as unique as every music fan. With their broad and diverse roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry. Warner Music is currently looking for a full-time Creative Content Producer to work out of their Sydney office. In this role you will work closely with SVP Marketing & Promo, Head of Domestic Marketing, Marketing Managers and A&R to identify the need for creative content. You’ll also develop creative briefs for external creatives/agencies by understanding the vision of the artist, and delivering on the needs and specifications of internal Marketing/PR & Promo teams. To be successful in this role you’ll be a highly creative, passionate self-starter, having had a number of years experience working in production, editing and art direction. While you may or may not have worked in the music industry, you’ll have worked in a media body, agency or organisation where you are skilled in interpreting a creative brand/campaign strategy in order to brief and produce content. If you’d like to be part of the Warner Music team, Apply now!

Robot Specialist is a proud Australian, fun and focused e-commerce business that is rapidly growing. They are looking for the right friendly, energetic person to join their Melbourne team as a casual Warehouse Assistant/ Pick Packer as they take their business to the next level. Your main duties will include: organising their warehouse and incoming / outgoing stock along with picking and packing customer orders. You will overlook the day to day operations of the warehouse, ensuring business objectives are met and plan and lead operations and make sure it is run efficiently, compliant and safely. To succeed in this role previous warehousing experience is desirable and having a good understanding of inventory management systems will be beneficial. Sound good to you? Apply now!