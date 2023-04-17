Head on Agency is a full service agency offering creative, content and digital solutions and they’re on the hunt for their next Social Media Lead. Their clients are a mix of anything from fashion to fitness to beer and they want someone who is excited about working across all types of business’ and industries. In this role you will drive the planning, execution and growth of their clients social media channels, curating engaging creative, and on-brand content and copy, whilst immersing yourself in their clients’ brand tone of voice. Their ideal candidate is a creative thinker with experience in ideating, strategising, and executing creative social. There are three core areas that you will need experience in – wowing your client relationships, getting the most out of your internal peers, and of course, your creativity. This is a full-time role based out of their Melbourne office. If social media, content, photography and influencers are your jam then this is the gig for you! Apply now!

Paper Scissors Glue are wallpaper and window film installation specialists providing creative and professional service to their clients around Australia. With a vision to continue innovating within their industry they are looking for a Graphic Designer to help in the creation of a wallpaper and mural range for an online wallpaper store. As the Graphic Designer you will be working with pattern repeats and creating insitu mock ups. This role will require someone with a vast knowledge with adobe suite such as illustrator and photoshop. To be successful in this role you will also have a creative drive and vision and an artistic flair in other mediums including illustration. If this role sounds like you, apply now!

The Wiggles have educated, entertained and enriched the lives of millions of pre-schoolers around the globe for over three decades, becoming the world’s most popular children’s entertainment group. There is currently an exciting opportunity for a talented and enthusiastic Social Media Coordinator to join The Wiggles’ team. You will be responsible for developing and implementing social media content, campaigns, strategies, and best practices across their social channels, as well as assisting with growing their YouTube channel. Based at their bustling HQ in Sydney the role is focused on supporting the growth of their brand and reputation amongst their existing audiences, as well as engaging new audiences in key territories of growth. Reporting to the Digital Platforms and Special Projects Manager, the Social Media Coordinator will work collaboratively with internal business divisions and relevant partner organisations to support business objectives. In order to be successful in this role, you will be a results-oriented social media whiz who has minimum 3 years’ experience in a business-to-consumer social media marketing or content development role and has a passion for, and strong knowledge of, social media content trends, functionality and features. If this opportunity sounds perfect for you please, apply now!