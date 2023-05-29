Featured jobs: Que Models & PIM Group

Que Models is a Top Modelling Agency based in Queensland, Australia. They are currently looking for an experienced Model Booker/Agent to join their team. This individual will manage model bookings, build relationships with clients, and scout for new talent. Your main responsibilities will include: manage and coordinate bookings for models, ensuring they are appropriately matched with client requirements, negotiate contract terms with clients and talent, ensuring the best outcomes for all parties and build and maintain relationships with photographers, casting directors, fashion designers, and other industry professionals. The ideal candidate should have a strong understanding of the fashion industry and experience in talent management. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

PIM Group is a creative agency specialising in marketing and special events. For over 25 years they’ve been creating experiences, engaging consumers and pushing the boundaries of brand immersion. PIM Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Byron Bay and is looking for a creative Senior Account Manager (or a SAM that is ready to move to AD within in the next 6 months) to fill an integral role and join their growing team of creative, fun, dedicated and passionate team of Pimsters. As a Senior Account Manager you will work closely with the AD or SAD on a portfolio of accounts across alcohol, beauty and lifestyle brands with responsibility for their retention and growth. You will be managing high end clients and creating premium luxe events and experiential activations across Australia. The role requires experience across multiple channels specifically event management, experiential, digital and strategy. You will need to be a confident communicator and have a demonstrated ability to work collaboratively at all levels with both internal and external stakeholders. If this sounds like you, apply now!

PIM Group is a creative agency specialising in marketing and special events. For over 25 years they’ve been creating experiences, engaging consumers and pushing the boundaries of brand immersion. PIM Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Byron Bay and is looking for an Office Manager for their Sydney Headquarters to fill an integral role and join their growing team of fun, dedicated and passionate team of Pimsters. This position will report directly to the Business Director and will be the face of PIM and coordinate and manage the daily administrative functions of the agency across the three offices whilst also assisting the Account Management team with upcoming projects. You will also manage the daily traffic of the in house design team to ensure there is a seamless flow of work between creative and account management. If you have a love for keeping an office well organised and want to be surrounded by a team of super creative thinkers activating at all the major events in Australia with an amazing portfolio of global based brands then this is the role for you! Apply now!