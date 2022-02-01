PIM Group is looking for a full-time Seasoned Account Manager in Sydney, serving as the day to day contact across their clients. You are confident working across multiple projects. You’ll own the creative and activation briefs, timelines and estimates and manage the day to day campaign activity from initial client brief to execution with a Senior Account Manager. You’ll ensure your clients derive value from services and manage the delivery of client requirements. Your event and experiential marketing experience will be just as important as client relationship-building skills. If you’re passionate about creative marketing and special events, this is the opportunity for you. Apply here!

Direct Publishing is looking for a full-time Telesales Representative in Sydney. You’ll be exploring new business opportunities in print and digital across the Direct Publishing Portfolio. You’ll generate new business through calling prospective clients demonstrating your skills in a fast-paced environment. This position will suit someone with excellent communication and an interest in print and digital media. The successful candidate will work to deadlines, demonstrate strong initiative and resilience, and drive to learn on the job. Ready to progress your sales career? Apply here!

Art-Work Agency is seeking a part-time web developer on the Gold Coast, experienced with Shopify, Shopify Plus, and the Squarespace and Webflow platforms. You are a creative and capable professional who can create polished websites and exciting online experiences. Their clients’ industries include fashion, food, event, real estate, government, arts, and beyond. With a focus on eCommerce, you will be responsible for connecting, supporting, and working with clients and the Art-Work Client Care Manager to complete projects. If you can bring your exceptional project management and communication skills to the role, apply here!

V-Mark Design has an opportunity for a Real Estate Photographer / Floor planner Intern in Sydney to work with a large team of photographers and designers in one of the most exclusive photography studios, overlooking Sydney harbour. This Internship is designed to work towards full-time employment (their last 3 Interns are now full-time staff.) No experience is required, just a can-do attitude. If you are looking to learn with one of the leaders in Real Estate Photography, apply here!

Windfall Jewellery, Melbourne, is looking for its next Creative Studio Manager, an administration & sales wizard. If you get lost in diamonds, gemstones and jewellery and chat up a storm with clients while being on top of the admin, they’ll teach you from the ground up. You’ll get to work with a team who specialise in custom engagement and wedding rings, as well as signets, pendants and more. All were designed and made in the Footscray studio. We have a focus on sustainable techniques and practices within our studio. Any experience with any of the above is a bonus because they prioritise the right fit for the team. If you love ‘all that glitters’, apply here!

Are you into gaming? The ABC is searching for a part-time Digital Producer in Sydney. You’ll help build a brand-new platform dedicated to gaming and gaming culture. Do you have experience producing, shooting, and editing digital video in a professional environment? Are you comfortable working solo or part of a minor, agile crew? You’ll make stuff for YouTube and social often as the sole producer, responsible for everything from scripting and shooting to editing and publishing. If you’ve got experience producing video content for online audiences, understand different video platforms and what video works for each, and are knowledgeable and comfortable making and potentially presenting content about video games… Apply here!

