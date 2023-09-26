Featured jobs: Ovira, City of Port Phillip, Maven PR & Style HQ

Ovira is on a mission to end the unnecessary suffering of women everywhere. Their first product is a tiny wearable device that uses pulse therapy to relieve period pain. It’s drug-free, safe and invisible under your clothes. Since launching in 2020, they’ve brought relief to tens of thousands of women around the world. And that’s just the start of it. With 4 new products launched overseas (+ soon to be Aus!) and a range of new products in development – they’re gearing up to tackle all things women’s health. They are searching for a new member for their Growth team in full-time Growth Marketer role based in Sydney. In this role, you will dive head-first into all things growth. As a small team, you’re guaranteed to be super hands-on, working cross-functionality on a variety of tasks that accelerate the growth of the entire business. This position will play a huge role in Ovira’s continued success. As one of their early hires you get a front row seat to building a global consumer brand. They are looking for someone with curiosity, an eagerness to learn, and strong executional skills – if this sounds like you, apply now!

The City of Port Phillip is a vibrant and diverse inner-city council stretching 20kms from South to Port Melbourne along the stunning bay beaches down to Elwood and out to St Kilda East with around 1000 people who all work together to deliver more than 100 programs and services to their engaged community of residents, businesses and visitors. What does that mean? Think, childcare, libraries, parks, recreation, waste rubbish collection, road maintenance, family and youth services, property & assets, city planning & development, customer experience, digital technology, governance, people, culture and safety, and of course South Melbourne Market! There are currently multiple Early Childhood Educator opportunities where you will be part of their communities future ensuring all children and families flourish in a nurturing and enriching environment. Your enthusiasm, passion and commitment to providing high quality education and care will enhance the embedding of continuous improvement to achieve positive outcomes for children families, community and staff. You will be part of a passionate and driven team who all work together to deliver outcomes that positively benefit our community. If you have experience working in early childhood and Diploma in Children’s Services or Bachelor of Early Childhood Education and are keen to hear more about the roles on offer, apply now!

Maven PR is an integrated communications Sydney based agency dedicated to giving brands a voice. They work with clients to offer them tailored 360 campaigns that deliver real return on investment and tangible results. They are currently looking for a full-time Account Manager who will work closely with the Director to deliver the best quality work across client program development, implementation and reporting, meeting and exceeding campaign KPIs, and making a positive contribution to identifying and securing new business for the agency. The Account Manager applies knowledge and skills to demonstrate autonomy, well-developed judgement, adaptability and responsibility to manage client activities and the junior team that implements them. This is a key managerial role and requires a degree in Communications, Public Relations or Journalism (or similar), strong computer skills especially in Microsoft Office, six years’ full-time agency experience and proven proficiency to perform tasks required to a high standard. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

Style HQ is Australia’s biggest wholesale luxury fashion distributors offering a specialised selection of imported European designer collections from its spacious Sydney showroom. They are currently looking for a full-time National Brand Manager. This is a multifaceted role working across sales and inventory management to drive the growth and brand development whilst cultivating new customer relationships.This role is responsible for the sales development and management of sales agents across Australia and New Zealand for a highly sought after and well-established New Zealand contemporary coordinate collection and iconic US denim line. The role requires the successful candidate to be passionate, energetic and positive and to have excellent communication and organisational skills with a keen eye for detail and you will be able to work well under pressure whilst being able to prioritise your workload. To succeed in this role you will have at least 5 years relevant work experience and a successful track record of working in the sales space for high end international brands. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!