If you are looking for a forward-thinking, inspirational and powerful charity who are doing crucial work in your community then look no further. Foodbank is searching for full-time Sydney based Digital Community Engagement Campaign Executive to help create engaging community fundraising campaigns and products. This is an amazing opportunity to drive innovation and creativity in this organisation as you work with Donor Republic to set up and execute exciting new initiatives in this space. Your key responsibilities will include: creating, developing, and delivering community fundraising campaigns and plans to grow existing and develop new fundraising opportunities. With agency support, create and execute mid to large scale fundraising events and campaigns (across traditional and digital channels) that could have local, regional, and national reach. To be successful in this role you will have experience in developing and executing engaging campaigns and have an innovative, creative and data-driven approach with a passion for developing new fundraising products. If you’re excited by this opportunity please, Apply now!

Ovira is taking the women’s health industry by storm and is on a mission to end the unnecessary suffering of women everywhere. Ovira is growing, and fast. They’re searching for a new member for their Growth team based in Sydney. In this role, you will dive head-first into all things growth. As a small team, you’re guaranteed to be super hands-on, working cross-functionally on a variety of tasks that accelerate the growth of the entire business. This position will play a huge role in Ovira’s continued success. This is a hands-on role where from day one, you’ll join their high performance growth team to pump out content that directly creates revenue, impacts the lives of women and inspires a global community of women to take back control of their health. If you love watching numbers soar and you’re a creative thinker, this could be your next role! Apply now!

The Mint Partners is an insight-led Sydney based creative communications consultancy committed to connecting your brand with the premium consumer. Reporting to the Head of Social & Content, their Social & Content Manager will be responsible for overseeing content production across editorial, video, and social for their luxury travel, restaurants, lifestyle, and property clients. Managing a small but growing team of content and social specialists, you will enjoy supporting and nurturing talent through MINT values – bold, finessed, evolving, tenacious and joyful – and thrive being a part of a genuinely cohesive and fun team. If you have experience creating content for brands, and an understanding of editorial content and content production management – and the difference between this and traditional marketing, this could be the perfect role for you! Apply now!