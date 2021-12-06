Pedestrian Group are on the hunt for an Office Admin Manager to be responsible for maintaining the daily operations of their fast-paced office. You’ll be responsible for keeping track of our office admin, in order to assist and facilitate the day to day operations of , Pedestrian Jobs, Lifehacker, Gizmodo, Kotaku, VICE, Refinery29 and Business Insider. The Office Admin Manager, based in Sydney, is the first port of call for the business, meaning you’ll be required to balance external and internal stakeholders and bring positive energy to everything you do. If you’re a stickler for process and keeping things organised, you can guard a front-desk like Berghain’s world renowned bouncer, Sven, this might be the role for you, apply here!

Radio Velvet is searching for a Store Manager for a pop-up store/exhibition in the Melbourne CBD (casual contract). This is an opportunity to join an art experience brand that celebrates film and music with the world’s biggest and best entertainment franchises – including Disney, Star Wars, Masters of the Universe, Universal Music, and Sesame Street. You will be responsible for setting rosters, reaching sales targets, giving exceptional customer service and keeping this exciting space looking beautiful. A minimum of 2 years of management or assistant management experience is preferred. If you like good pay and incentives, apply here!

In The Dark Presents is looking for a Full Time Marketing & Admin Assistant based in Bowden, Adelaide. Australia’s leading LGBTQIA+ concert promoters (itdevents.com) are expanding the team in unison with their other businesses Mary’s Poppin Adelaide and Merch Mother. Your role will support the execution of creative, strategic, results-driven marketing and advertising campaigns across all media forums. You might have 1-2 years of experience under your belt or are just starting. You’ll be a team player who is energetic, positive and ready to learn and work alongside our highly experienced Marketing director. If you’re tech and design-savvy, able to embrace new software quickly and eager to get on board, apply here!

Ovira is growing and fast. They’re on the lookout for a full-time TikTok Content Creator (Sydney) to make @ovira bigger than @khaby.lame. Ovira took the women’s health industry by storm with their first product, the Noha device, a small, wearable machine that instantly relieves period pain. If this sounds too good to be true, read the thousands of 5-star reviews. Reporting to the Performance Marketing Manager, you will take ownership of said TikTok account and drive the channel’s growth, ending the unnecessary suffering of women everywhere. If you’re ready to join dedicated and intelligent individuals changing women’s health, using your creative Tik-Tok powers, apply here!

One of Australia’s leading digital agencies, Megaphone Marketing, is searching for a full-time Marketing Account Manager to join their dedicated team. You’re an overachieving trailblazer who’s interested in challenges, scaling your career through up-skilling workshops, coaching and leadership development, and direct training from Facebook and Google HQ. You’ll have outstanding communication skills and have strong initiative. Ideally, you will also be passionate about marketing principles and consumer psychology, with an openness to learn. If you’re ready to join Australia’s fastest-growing digital agency, apply here!

UNTIL, distributor of global gift and design brands Happy Socks, Dock & Bay, Corkcicle (and many more), is looking for a fabulous Account Co-Ordinator. You would enjoy working alongside their distinctly creative team in a fast-paced, innovative environment. Ideally, this would suit a new graduate, offering a 6-month contract to start based in their office in Surry Hills, Sydney, a short walk from Central with lots of coffee and food. If you’re passionate about the story behind products too, and this would rock your socks, join the team and apply here!

Phoenix Central Park is on the lookout for a Marketing Co-Ordinator in Sydney. This multi-award-winning performance space has cemented itself as Sydney’s most beautiful listening room, offering intimate weekly live performances. You’ll encourage engagement with their programmes, including shows, art films and artist residencies, writing quality and engaging content for socials, EDMs and the website, and coordinating internal strategies to coincide with artist releases. You are organised, creative, have a sound mind for marketing strategy and have a keen eye for implementation. If you think this is the role for you, apply here!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our positions in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.