Featured jobs: Ovira & INVNT

Ovira is taking the women’s health industry by storm and is on a mission to end the unnecessary suffering of women everywhere. Ovira is growing, and fast. They’re searching for a new member for their Growth team based in Sydney. In this role, you will dive head-first into all things growth. As a small team, you’re guaranteed to be super hands-on, working cross-functionality on a variety of tasks that accelerate the growth of the entire business. This position will play a huge role in Ovira’s continued success. As one of our early hires you get a front row seat to building a global consumer brand. To nail this role you’ll be energised by constant feedback and find joy in iteration. You’re obsessed with constantly optimising outcomes. Ovira has created a solid performance marketing engine, and you will help scale this even further as they add new products, markets and channels to this. If you want to be part of a business that makes first-class, science backed products that radically improve the everyday lives of millions of women then this is the role for you! Apply now!

INVNT is the global Live Brand Storytelling agency creating and delivering exceptional live experiences that excite and unite physical and digital audiences. Headquartered in New York City, INVNT GROUP has 9 offices around the globe with 150+ full-time staff. They currently have multiple roles available in their Sydney office for short term and long term contracts to support large scale international events through to digital activations. Two of the roles are: Senior Producer and Producer. Some of your tasks and responsibilities could include: overseeing logistics of multiple events, regular client interface and client relationship management including preparation and management of WIP notes, agendas and schedules, activation management and maintaining and developing strong supplier relationships, and negotiating best rates. If you want to join an epic team with unreal culture and future focused with cutting edge events then this could be the perfect opportunity for you! Apply now!