Featured jobs: Ovira, Brent Street & Kabuku PR

Ovira is taking the women’s health industry by storm after the success of their first life changing product, a tiny wearable device that uses pulse therapy to relieve period pain. They’re growing, and fast and are searching for a new member of their Sydney based Growth team so that they can impact the lives of as many women as possible. In this role, you will dive head-first into all things growth and as a small team, you’re guaranteed to be super hands-on, working cross-functionality on a variety of tasks that accelerate the growth of the entire business. This is a hands-on role where from day one, you’ll join their high performance growth team to pump out content that directly creates revenue, impacts the lives of women and inspires a global community of women to take back control of their health. You can be guaranteed that every single thing you do impacts the lives of women.This position will play a huge role in Ovira’s continued success and as one of their early hires you get a front row seat to building a global consumer brand. Years of experience or a flashy CV aren’t important, they are looking for curiosity, an eagerness to learn, and strong executional skills – if this sounds like you, apply now!

Brent Street is Australia’s Home of Performing Arts. Their company is home to nearly 1000 of Australia’s finest young dancers, singers and actors, training intensely for greatness and success. Classes and Training Programs start at age 2yrs and go up to our Pre-Professional Full Time Courses for adults. They are searching for a Full Time, Digital Content Creator who has strong experience in Videography, Photography and Graphic Design. They are bold and they disrupt the average – their new Content Creator will take on these very values and take their social media, digital content, print media and brand to the next level. This role reports to the Social Media and Marketing Manager and is based in Sydney. To be successful in this role you will be an all-round content creator who creates high-level videography, photography, graphic design and social media content. You will be Tik Tok obsessed and constantly on the forefront of new internet trends, trending sounds and topics. If you’re ready to work in an exciting, fast paced and creative environment, apply now!

An exciting opportunity has emerged with Kabuku PR; a leading publicity agency for the arts and entertainment sector, and they are seeking a new Publicity Coordinator to join their team in Sydney. They have the pleasure of working with some of the most exciting arts companies and wonderful creative people, so work is never boring! In this role you will be working closely with their Company Director and Senior Publicist, your role will involve assisting with the day-to-day publicity activity for a selection of the consultancy’s flagship clients. You will work on a broad range of projects, from major performing arts organisations, to performance venues, concerts and festivals. Your days will consist of things like brainstorming story ideas, writing press releases, building media lists, pitching stories to media, client reporting and of course heading along to plenty of premieres and opening nights. If you’re a recent PR / Communications graduate, or someone with some practical PR or publicity experience this could be the perfect role for you! Apply now!