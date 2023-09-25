Featured jobs: Crybaby Productions, Diggermate Franchising & Proper Goods

Crybaby Productions a Sydney-based creative content agency who produce unique and engaging content with a feminine skew. They are currently looking for a TikTok Manager. Someone who is a creative thinker, who is obsessed with creating TikTok content for themselves + their clients. You will be savvy and pay close attention to the latest TikTok trends, features, algorithms. In this role you will be responsible for driving the brand’s organic social media strategy through fresh TikTok/Instagram Reels content that leaves an impact. Some of your daily tasks will include: conceptualising and creating clear, concise TikTok/IG Reels briefs that can be created in-house or through crybaby OFFSHOOT and creating in-house TikTok/IG Reels content for brands. If you have demonstrated expertise in TikTok content creation, with a portfolio highlighting the ability to craft impactful content this could be the perfect opportunity for you! Apply now!

Diggermate Franchising, one of the fastest growing franchise networks in Australia, is seeking a dynamic and detail-oriented part-time Marketing Coordinator to drive their marketing initiatives and enhance brand recognition. You will be working alongside their full stack marketing team and your role will be to ensure the marketing activities are executed in alignment with strategic plan and in alignment with the culture and language of Australia and you will ensure the marketing efforts are aligned with the strategic plan and culture fit of the target market. You will learn how to use a full stack of digital marketing software to assist the marketing manager to execute initiatives across Social Media Content, Social Media Paid Ads, Google Ads, Google My Business, Emarketing, SMS marketing, SEO, ecommerce and more. This will require you to have a high attention to detail, a passion for learning about the latest software in digital marketing and a desire for content creation. If you are keen to develop in a leadership position this could be the role for you! Apply now!

Proper Goods is a contemporary eyewear distributor, delivering world-leading eyewear brands. Their dedication to excellence sets them apart, and they are looking for an exceptional Marketing Coordinator to help them elevate their brand and marketing efforts. Based in Sydney and reporting to the General Manager, you’ll play a pivotal role in their marketing efforts. Some of your tasks will include: developing and executing marketing strategies to promote their luxury eyewear brands. You will create compelling content for various marketing channels, including social media, email, and the company website. If you are just getting started in your marketing career or perhaps re-joining the workforce, like to think outside of the box, and have an interest in luxury eyewear or fashion, then this may be your ticket. Apply now!