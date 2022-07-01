crybaby productions is a leading creative content and production agency with offices in Sydney and Byron Bay. They create aspirational but relatable brand creative for a diverse range of clients. They are currently looking for a motivated, highly organised, diligent, energetic and experienced full-time Producer + Editor to join their Sydney team.The Producer + Editor will support all aspects of the crybaby business of creating social and digital content. The team will count on you for various crucial tasks, from organising and being on shoots, to pre-production, post-production, admin, setting up post-production systems and structures within the business. Reporting into the Senior Production Manager and working alongside the crybaby Production Management and Creative teams, the Producer + Editor role will assist in conceptualising, filming and editing content for crybaby clients, partners and crybaby own social media channels. The Producer + Editor will also play a large part in office management, drive deliverables with the intention of closing jobs quickly but maintaining quality control, multitask and coordinate several projects at a time, often striving to meet extremely tight deadlines. A great Producer + Editor has excellent time management and interpersonal skills. You will be able to manage complex and time-critical submissions end-to-end and will ensure consistency, quality control and a best-in-class approach to all projects. To be successful in this role your attention to detail will be next level. You will have high energy, passion and commitment is essential. If you are a restless individual who can multi-task, think creatively, have a positive ‘can-do’ attitude and do things proactively, you’ll quickly become invaluable. If this sounds like you Apply now!

Your Creative is a specialist team of 16 designers, creators, developers and strategists working across many different sectors, building brands, campaigns, websites, apps and anything creative in between. There is currently an opportunity for a full-time Creative Strategist based in Melbourne. As a Creative Strategist, you’ll be working collaboratively with all teams to turn ideas into assets. The role almost always starts with creative ideation for the brands and campaigns they’re working on. You’ll work alongside the design team to pitch your ideas internally and to your awesome clients. From there, you get to bring concepts to life working with designers, videographers, developers – whatever it takes! To be successful in this role you’ll be experienced in brand strategy, concept creation and asset briefs. You will be skilled in storyboarding, on-set art direction and scriptwriting and can interpret brand goals, take a deep dive into markets and audiences, and understand cultural trends. If you want to work somewhere that really cares about their industry and each other, this is the place for you! Apply now!

SERV Agency is a digital marketing and creative agency based in Sydney (HQ) and Melbourne with global office openings launching in New York, London, Perth, Brisbane and beyond. They’re a friendly cohort of creatives, marketers, strategist, consultants and MASSIVE FOODIES. SERV come from a place of service and are passionate about serving those who SERV others. They SERV the service industry. Due to current growth in the business SERV are expanding and looking for a full-time Creative Designer based in Sydney. In this role you’ll help build, grow and define the aesthetic and creative vision for some of Australia’s best restaurants, bars and venues. Tactical deliverables may include website design, email marketing templates, graphics, social content, photo and art direction, naming through to brandmarks, logo, menu design and working from or establishing guidelines and identity systems for existing and emerging brands. To be the right person for this role you see what ‘could be’ and beyond what ‘is’! You also live and breathe food culture and the idea of an agile start-up mode work environment appeals to you along with the opportunity to wear new hats and spin different plates. Sound awesome?!? Apply now!

MCMPR has an opportunity for an experienced Senior Account Manager to join their Sydney based team working with leading global fashion and beauty clients. MCMPR is the Australian brand strategy and creative ideas agency of choice for aspirational global and domestic brands. They have been shaping and communicating client vision in the fashion, lifestyle, beauty, retail and luxury ecommerce spheres for over 26 years. The Senior Account Manager’s role focuses on the development and delivery of results-driven PR, digital & social media strategies, event production and new business development while managing day-to-day client contact, reporting and accountability. To be successful in this role you will be experienced and interested in omni channel marketing and have an understanding of the luxury; aspirational and resale sectors of Fashion, Lifestyle and Beauty industries. You will also have a minimum of 5 years fashion media, marketing and events experience with excellent industry references to nail the role. Apply now!