Featured jobs: Zulu & Zephyr, MPH Australia, Crybaby Productions & TMRW

Zulu & Zephyr is a lifestyle brand cultivating cool, beautiful and effortless swimwear and ready to wear designs for modern women around the world. They currently have an exciting opportunity for an experienced, results-driven retail Store Manager to lead the team at our Flagship Australian boutique in Byron Bay. In this role you will be responsible for: driving sales to consistently meet and exceed weekly/monthly/annual sales targets, show proven success in delivering a proactive, high level of customer service that demonstrates repeat client sales and client brand loyalty and demonstrate a good understanding of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and proactively manage them to achieve and exceed sales targets. The successful candidate must have extensive retail management experience, with a proven ability to lead and direct a team. You will be a highly motivated individual responsible for end-to-end store performance and operations with the drive to build an exciting career as a leader in the Zulu & Zephyr retail business. If this sounds like you, apply now!

MPH Australia is an industry-leading lighting production company, providing services to festivals, touring concerts, events and similar projects. They deliver lighting production that exceeds their Client’s goals and inspires their customers. They currently have a full-time Lighting Production Technical Supervisor role available based in their Melbourne warehouse. You will be challenged to engineer complex power and data distribution systems. You will lead and support teams of enthusiastic people while responding to last-minute changes and delivering on Client expectations. Your work environment will be a mix of warehouse and onsite jobs. If you’re passionate about production lighting and enjoy fast-paced dynamic environments this could be the job for you! Apply now!

Crybaby Productions is a Sydney-based creative content agency who produce unique and engaging content with a feminine skew. After working in the women’s fashion, beauty, and lifestyle categories for eons [insert glossy magazines and cult pop culture TV shows here], they know what works! They are looking for a full-time Producer + Editor who will turn their Creative Director’s vision into content for the client. You will be Conceptualising, filming and editing content along with creating Digital and Social Content. To be successful in this role you will have a minimum of 2-3 years’ experience as a Producer, Editor or in a similar role and have the ability to multitask and meet deadlines. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

TMRW Agency is a leading name in the entertainment industry, specialising in artist management, tour promoting and events. They represent some of the most exciting artists, labels and event brands. They are currently looking for a part-time Touring and Logistics Coordinator who will play a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth execution of tours and events for their esteemed roster of both domestic and international artists. This position demands a highly organised individual with excellent communication skills, who can efficiently coordinate logistics, liaise with artists, management, and agents, and manage the day-to-day operations of touring activities. To nail this role you will have a Bachelor’s degree in Event Management, Music Business, or a related field and proven experience in tour coordination or logistics management in the entertainment industry. If this sounds like the gig for you, apply now!