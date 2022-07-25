KMD Partners is a Private investment company and they are currently looking for a Graphic Designer & Marketing superstar to join their dynamic team based in Sydney to ensure their marketing is world class. You will be given support and mentorship to develop your skills and learn about property management, investment, investor relations and finance. They are ideally looking for a versatile, enthusiastic, and team focused marketing generalist with a focus on graphic design in a hands-on role. You will work with the Property and Investment team across a broad range of marketing initiatives. Your key responsibilities will include: managing social media channels and paid digital marketing, working with the team on concepts and execution of marketing campaigns and creating brochures and marketing materials for property leasing. If you’re excited about this opportunity, Apply now!

Crowbar Sydney, is an independant, family owned live music venue. They are looking for an Assistant Venue Manager who is passionate about live music to join their team. In this role you will assist in managing FOH and BOH operations alongside the Venue Manager⁠. You will support, inspire, direct and train a great team in the bar and kitchen. To be successful in this role you you will have minimum 1 year⁠ experience in a similar role and have a love and understanding of live music events and the set up and operations of shows. Sound awesome? Apply now!

Dinosaur Designs are currently looking for an Assistant Manager to lead their Melbourne team, working across their Chapel Street and The Strand Melbourne stores. The successful candidate will have previous retail experience, will be highly motivated and autonomous, with a proven ability to exceed sales targets, develop and maintain client relationships and maintain a high level of store presentation. To be successful in this role you will be: driven and motivated to inspire the team to meet and exceed sales targets, have an understanding of retail operations and reporting and have excellent communication skills and the ability to provide a high level of customer service. This is a wonderful opportunity to join a unique Australian company that strives to provide a supportive and innovative workplace. As a member of the Dinosaur Designs family you will receive ongoing training and support. If you’re interested in this opportunity please apply now!

Foundation Theatres is an Australian family-owned theatre owner and operator. Their venues are two of Sydney’s premier theatres: The Capitol Theatre and Sydney Lyric. Across their venues they present large scale theatrical shows to over 30,000 patrons per week. Whilst the shows that they present offer unforgettable theatrical experiences, it is their incredible team that ensures that every part of the customer experience is magical. Foundation Theatres are looking for a passionate and energetic part-time Food and Beverage Supervisor who will be part of a small and dedicated team based in Sydney. They are looking for an all-rounder who loves hospitality service, leading a team and working in a fast-paced environment. In this role you will assist the Food and Beverage Manager and Assistant Manager with running of the floor and supervision of bar attendants during shifts. You will coach, mentor and motivate casual staff while ensuring the bars are ready set and fully stocked for service. If you have outstanding customer service, this could be the role for you! Apply now!