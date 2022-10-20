Crybaby Productions is a fast-paced and rapidly expanding creative content agency based in Sydney. They are looking for a motivated, highly organised & energetic Production Assistant to join their team, full time. In this role you will assist in conceptualising, filming, and editing content, providing support in the management of the office and assisting with the coordination of projects. To nail this role you will have editing experience in Premiere Pro, you’ll have experience as an assistant or in a similar role and have excellent communication and negotiation skills and have the ability to multitask and meet deadlines. If this sounds like you, why not apply now!

SHA PR is an award-winning lifestyle PR & Social Media agency specialising in the beauty, health and wellness sector. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, they are a team of strategists, publicists, copy writers, graphic designers, social media connoisseurs and beauty junkies. SHA is recruiting for a full-time Social Media Assistant to join their growing social division, this is an excellent opportunity to begin your career in the social media industry, working with an impressive list of clients in the beauty & wellness space. The role requires you to be highly organised, hardworking and enthusiastic whilst learning from a fun and reputable team. This is an entry level role and would be suitable for someone who has completed an internship and recently graduated. Some of your duties will include: community engagement, uploading and scheduling content and working alongside the social media managers to produce content in-house including shooting and editing stills and video for Instagram and TIKTOK. If you understand the importance of every role in the agency and are willing to do what it takes to get the job done then this is the role for you! Apply now!

Two Birds Talking is a fast paced and curious Communications Agency specialising in Fashion, Health, Beauty and Lifestyle. They are currently looking for a part-time Account Coordinator based in Sydney. In this role you will work closely with your Account Executive for support and mentorship and report into the Senior Account Manager. You will lead a dynamic and engaging showroom activity across all accounts and ensure the showroom space representative of the TBT brand. You will also drive product placement opportunities for clients with showroom product, brand assets via building trusted relationships with media contacts. If you’re up for this challenge please, apply now!