Ven Creative are a dynamic group of developers, designers, and marketers creating beautifully engaging digital experiences and websites for a diverse client base in Australia. They are on the lookout for a full time Account Manager (MELB) who lives and breathes digital marketing to communicate with clients and managing projects. To apply you should be friendly, have a high attention to detail and be able to manage multiple tasks from a number of projects (big and small) simultaneously. Above all they want someone with strong communication skills, both written and verbal. You’ll have flexible working hours and work from their beautiful location in Chadstone. Read more about this exciting opportunity and apply here!

Eva are seeking a full time Video Content Producer (MELB) to implement their content strategy to engage and nurture new Eva customers within our marketing team. You will use your specialist experience to make fun, compelling, share-worthy stories/ads to make the Eva brand come to life. To apply you should have digital design experience, digital marketing experience and mad videography skills. If this sounds like you read more and apply here!

ID Collective are on the hunt for a part time Content Producer / Videographer (SYD) to be responsible for creating, managing and updating multimedia content (including photography & videography) for their clients and support the Account Managers with copywriting and scheduling. To apply, you must have a passion and creative flair for all things social, fashion, food and retail and a great eye for what makes great social and marketing content and the ability to absorb yourself in production and delivery of creative interactive media. Read more about the role and apply here!

All Things Golden are hiring a casual Assistant Designer (MELB) to to translate creative concepts to designs. Your key responsibilities include; range planning, sketching, development across all ranges, creating tech packs and working with Production. To apply you must have advanced Photoshop, Illustrator & InDesign skills as well as a strong understanding of textiles and garment construction. Read more and apply here!

The Sheet Society are hiring a full time Design & Production Manager (MELB) to be the main point of contact with their supply chain, managing the product lifecycle from to conception to delivery. Aligning with growth plans, you’ll be adding new products & categories to the range helping shape the future of the brand. To apply you’ll need 5+ years experience in dealing with offshore suppliers. Read more about this opportunity here!

