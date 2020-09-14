Ven Creative are seeking a full time SEO Specialist (MELB). In this role you will manage multiple clients accounts across various industries, develop and work on high-level SEO strategies for various clients, aimed to deliver results and prepare complex reports for our clients using a mixture of internally developed and industry-standard tools. To apply you should have 1-2+ years of core experience working in the digital marketing space with SEO being the main focus and a proven track record in personally delivering real SEO results such as increasing traffic, rankings, and conversions from your formulated strategies. If you live and breathe digital marketing and want to work in a creative, welcoming environment on world-class digital projects, they want to hear from you. Read more and apply here!

Kivari are seeking a full time Graphic Designer (SYD) to be responsible for the creation and translation of the company’s brand marketing vision into unique and on-brand designs for conventional and digital media. Additionally, the Graphic Designer is an integral part of the wider sales organisation and helps concept and execute Kivari’s marketing campaigns to drive brand awareness. To apply you will need proven experience in graphic design and printing, ideally within the fashion industry and ofcourse have solid experience in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. Read more and apply here!

Robb & Lulu are seeking a full time Busniess Operations Manager (MELB) to work with all facets of the business. You will ultimately be the glue that will help hold the team together and help guide them to success. Your primary role as Business Operations Manager will be to manage processes, budgets, our internal warehousing and logistics team, our external sales agents and our marketing team. To apply you will need excellent leadership skills gained across multi-disciplined teams, a proven track record of making tough but successful business decisions and be a highly capable communicator and team leader. Read more and apply here!

Want more?

Glamcorner are seeking a part time Sales Representitive (SYD) to join their Customer Success Team. In this role, you will be responding to customer enquiries promptly via phone, email and social media channels. This is a 6-month Part Time contract opportunity. To apply you will need to be passionate about the experience of customers and you know how to provide above-and-beyond service. Read more and apply here!

Megaphone Marketing are hiring a full time Account Manager (MELB). In this role you will work on; Digital strategy for brands, Client communication, Creating and testing advertisements and find new ways to innovate. To apply you should have expertise in basic marketing principles, strong communication skills a good knowledge of Facebook Advertising and Google Adwords. Read more and apply here!

XPO Talent are on the hunt for a casual nationwide Beauty Advocate for a short term contract from October – December 2020. As a Beauty Advocate, you will be required to be a true brand advocate for 3 of Australia’s most popular ‘foundation’ cosmetic brands; operating within a leading Health & Beauty Retail Store. You will be on hand to engage with shoppers on assisting with shade matching to find their perfect foundation fit. If you are a true beauty enthusist, they want to hear from you. Read more and apply here!

