Live and breathe digital marketing? Want to work in a creative, welcoming environment on world-class digital projects, this job could be for you. Ven Creative are a dynamic group of developers, designers, and marketers creating beautifully engaging digital experiences and websites for a diverse client base in Australia and around the world. They are seeking a full time SEO Specialist (MELB) to join their team. In this role, you will be responsible for managing multiple client accounts across various industries, developing high-level SEO strategies for various clients, aimed to deliver results and preparing complex reports for our clients using a mixture of internally developed and industry-standard tools.

To be considered for this role you should have 1-2+ years of core experience working in the digital marketing space with SEO being the main focus and strong analytical skills and prior experience demonstrating sound problem solving and smart thinking to achieve higher ROI for clients. Read more and apply here!

Your Creative PTY LTD are a small team of creatives and tech folk building really exciting stuff. They are looking for an awesome contract Junior Web Developer (MELB) to jump on board. Your work will largely be in React, with a little PHP. They use Gatsby to render their React sites, and gather their data from WordPress. Gatsby experience isn’t required, but it’d be super great if you had some. Working with other developers, as well as UX and design teams, you’ll be working predominantly in front-end development. Layouts and graphic assets will be created, and your technical flair will bring ‘em to life (generally with React and Sass). You’ll also be setting up the back-end, and testing the final product. To apply they want to see some cool stuff you have worked on. Read more and apply here!

Schwartz Media is seeking an enthusiastic and self-motivated Marketing and Social Media Coordinator (MELB) to join the commercial team. Working across Schwartz Media’s suite of publications, including The Monthly, The Saturday Paper and 7am podcast, you will be responsible for the coordination of marketing campaigns, and creating and maintaining engaging content across various social media channels. To apply you will need at least 2 years’ experience in a similar role and a bachelor’s degree in marketing and communications or a related field. Read more and apply here!

Want more?

Dovetail has helped design, build and grow some of the most successful technology companies in Australasia. They are seeking a full time Head Of Marketing (SYD) to join their team. They are looking for someone who loves to write good content, knows how to create and optimise digital ads, and wants to have ownership over our entire marketing strategy. Ideally you’ve spent most of your career in digital marketing and are still close enough to the tools to be able to do a lot of the execution without relying on external resources – although we’re completely open to using third-parties when it makes sense (for example PR). Read more and apply here!

Drinks Trolley are seeking a part time eCommerce Marketing Manager (SYD). In this role you will be responsible for managing the digital strategy of the Drinks Trolley website, strategising, planning and executing campaigns to drive traffic to the website via Email promotions, Social Media and SEO. Read more and apply here!

Squad Ink is a creative studio shaping successful forward-thinking food and beverage, venue and wellness brands in Australia. They are seeking a full time Mid-Weight Designer (SYD) to primarily focus in brand and packaging design for start-up to large businesses in the premium lifestyle sector. To apply you will need a minimum of 4 years working as a designer in a design studio/agency with expertise in brand identity and packaging design and an advanced knowledge of the latest Adobe Creative Suite. Read more and apply here!

Haymes Paint are a family run business that has been operating for 85 years. They are on the hunt for a full time Marketing Campaign Specialist (VIC). Reporting to the Brand Marketing Manager, you will be developing and executing marketing campaigns for the trade and B2B markets (trade, commercial and builders), working on multiple segments and remaining consistent with brand guidelines, across a detailed product mix. Attractive salary package, flexible working options & ongoing career development!Read more and apply here!

ACRAA Movement are seeking a Sales / Marekting Operations All Rounder (BYRON) to join their small yet growing clothing and lifestyle business in Byron Bay. Working closely alongside the Founder/Director, this role is covers day to day sales operations, order fulfilment and dispatch, customer service communication, stock management, admin and accounting. As well as important marketing related tasks such as social media content creation and scheduling, assisting with photoshoots, working with influencers and creating weekly EDM’s. To apply you should have demonstrated experience (1-2 years) in a similar role. Sales, Marketing or preferably both. Read more and apply here!

