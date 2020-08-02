The Swoop In are on the lookout for a Pernament Digital Designer (SYD). This role will suit a candidate who enjoys working in a team & values utilising strong brand guidelines. You will work with a iconic & well recognised footwear & fashion company in a fantastic location in Sydney’s inner west. To apply you will need an expert knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, retouching & resizing skills and a strong working knowledge of CSS/HTML. Salary will be offered based on experience. Read more and apply here!

Liquid Ideas are a leading lifestyle agency. They are currently seeking a full time Assistant Account Executive (SYD) with a passion for lifestyle brands, drinks, hospitality and entertainment to join their team. In this role, you’ll create and work on clever, creative communications campaigns that deliver impact across PR, social media, influencer marketing, content and events. Your day to day will include implementing client PR, social media and influencer communication campaigns and contributing to the creative idea generation for all clients. To apply, you should have an undergraduate degree in PR, Communications or Marketing with PR agency experience and an outstanding verbal and written communication skills. Read more and apply here.

Heart Recruitment are on the hunt for a full time Senior Digital Marketing Specialist (SYD) to work across multiple Paid Search and SEO channels and accounts, leading a cluster of digital marketers and a suite of clients. The position empowers team members to lead and develop relationships with clients, and services major clients directly. Your responsibilities include successfully managing relationships with new and existing clients and meeting and exceeding the objectives of clients through the successful development and implementation of online marketing strategies across SEO, Paid Search and Content. To apply you should have highly-effective and confident client, stakeholder and staff management skills. Read more and apply here.

Want more?

Atmosphere Health + Fitness are hiring a savvy, creative and enthusiastic full time Marketing Coordinator (SYD to to assist them in conveying the incredible experience to their community! The role involves coordinating the delivery of marketing and promotion campaigns across two venues Atmosphere North Penrith and Atmosphere Signature and Delivering marketing and promotional services. Read more here!

