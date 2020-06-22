Tailor Made Communications are on the lookout for a full time Senior Fashion Publicist (SYD) to manage and mentor a small team mentoring. In the role you will be lead client relationships and head up client meetings and strategise to ensure clients objectives are always being met. Applicants must have a minimum 4 years experience in the fashion PR industry under their belt, which strong contacts with the media, stylists and influencers. Apply here!

Blink Creative are seeking a full time mid to senior Graphic Designer (MELB) to work on a variety of clients and projects, from concept development through to rollout of collateral from existing style guides. You should be the type of designer who can jump in on projects at various stages, adapting to different client needs and are comfortable working to tight deadlines when required. The desired applicant will have a minimum of 3 years experience and a graphic Design degree or equivalent. Apply here!

Taboo are hiring a full time Traffic Manager (MELB) to be responsible for wrangling and driving the workflow of all creative and production projects that come through the door. In this role you will allocate, schedule and manage all creative and production briefs with relevant agency teams. To apply you should have experience in a creative environment, preferably a creative, design or production agency and a solid understanding of creative development and production processes, or a willingness to learn. Learn more about this opportunity here.

L&A Social are seeking a full time Social Media Senior Account Manager (SYD) to work with a team of account managers and creatives to oversee and manage key client accounts. To apply you should have had at least 3 years in a similar role. Read more and apply here.

Rising Melbourne are hiring a full time Content Producer (MELB) to help bring our festival brand to life with dynamic and engaging digital content. This is a role suited to a creative with strong experience in brand storytelling, digital content ideation and production. Read more about this exciting opportunity here.

Face By SM are on the lookout for a full time Front Of House Coordinator (SYD) to manage the day to day activity in the clinic. To apply you should have at least a year in a similar role and be enthusiastic, confident and knowledgeable about skin and injectable treatments and products offered in the clinic. Read more here!

Midsummer Star are seeking a full time Content Creator / Graphic Designer (SYD) to join their in-house team. In this role you will collaborate on the content strategy across all channels and manage and plan the content production schedule. Read more and apply here!

Werx Pty Ltd are currently hiring a full time Senior Strategist to lead new business engagements and develop long term credible relationships with new and existing clients. Experience in B2B marketing, branding or digital field essential. Read more and apply here!

Papaya Homewares are looking for a full time Wholesale Administrator / Sales Coordinator (SYD) to be the first point of contact with stakeholders, retail partners & logistics across Australia/NZ. A positive, can-do attitude is a must with a professional yet cheerful and polite demeanour. Read more and apply here.

