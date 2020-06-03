Vida Glow are on the hunt for a full time Graphic Designer (SYD) to report directly to their Creative Director and work collaboratively with the marketing team to build on the success Vida Glow and further support their position in the global market. They want someone creative and innovative with a broad skill set using contemporary design techniques, highly organised, results driven and have a proven track record in executing designs to brief. To apply you should have a minimum of 4 years experience in similar roles and Skills using Adobe Creative Suite.If you are naturally creative and love coming up with new ideas and concepts, read more here!

YETI are seeking a full time Customer Service Representative (MELB) to provide support to the Australia team in a variety of capacities including customer support to their online customers and retail partners, provide administrative and office support, and process wholesale and purchase orders for their dealers. To apply you should have 2+ years of experience in customer service or sales related position and strong interpersonal and influencing skills. If you are someone with superior organisational skills that allow you to stay on top of multiple projects at the same time and have the ability to switch direction at the drop of a hat, they want to hear from you. Apply here.

Pep Creative are hiring a part time Account Manager (MELB) for day-today operations on all client work, create ground-breaking strategies and assist in producing large campaigns. The successful candidate will be working across our fashion, beauty and lifestyle clients and To apply you should have 3+ years of in-agency experience, managing at least 5+ clients at once across fashion, beauty, health or wellness and experience creating social media strategies in designed decks in line with a clients branding. Read more here!

Bumperleads are hiring a Marketing Automation Specialist to work from wherever. If you’re someone who loves marketing and wants to amplify this with some tech abilities – or vice versa – then this role is for you. Read more about this exciting opportunity here!

Australian Futures Project are hiring a full time Communications Office (SYD) to work closely with the Senior Advisor Communications to contribute to AFP’s goals and vision by effectively implementing the Communications Strategy amongst other responsibilities. Read more here.