Limehouse is an integrated production & post-production studio that makes stunning visuals for advertising agencies and brands, across a whole range of media. They are looking for an ambitious and driven Marketing Manager / Co-Ordinator (SYD) to join their team on a part-time basis. Responsibilities include managing their company marketing strategy that includes various marketing and sales funnels, including emails, EDM’s, Ads, and digital channels; and develop them. In this role you will also Keep up-to-date all their portfolios (InDesign), website (Wix, but open to moving if strategic), and other creative portfolio sites e.g. Behance, Leurzers Archive, Little Black Book, The Stable, etc. This is a varied role with expertise required across the marketing mix and will suit a motivated, results-orientated professional. To apply you should have an advertising background/advertising agency network of contacts ideally. Read more and apply here!

Edwards Imports are a premium fashion distribution and wholesale company that brings some of the most globally relevant brands to Australia and New Zealand. They are on the hunt for a highly motivated Showroom and Admin Assistant (SYD) to work within their fashion showroom based in Surry Hills. Key responsibilities include: Showroom maintenance and preparing sample collections for seasonal sales campaigns, Providing support to the sales team and assist with appointments where necessary, and Booking sales appointments on behalf of the sales team. It is an exciting opportunity to work with a highly experienced team of Sales and Brand Managers, and to learn everything about the world of wholesale fashion. To apply you should have excellent communication skills, superior attention to detail and strong organisation and time management skills. Read more and apply here!

Leo & Lin are looking for a full-time Creative Content Assistant (SYD) to join their fast-growing, friendly & hardworking team based in Alexandria. This role is for someone that has an interest in fashion, passionate about supervising and delivering excellent photography, motions and animations, also have a can-do attitude as no day is the same. In this role, you will assist in LEO & LIN creative content creation process, liaise with third-party creative agencies to ensure the quality of the deliverables as well as assisting the executions of the in house content creation. To apply you should have photography & motion skills and sufficient Adobe creative apps skills (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Lightroom etc.) Read more and apply here!

Rollit Wealth is a fintech with a mission to help people live their best financial lives. They are seeking a contract UX/UI Designer (MELB) to join their startup team. The role will focus on designing the next iteration of their core user interface in collaboration with their product, content and development teams. To apply you should be well versed in the end-to-end UX and UI design process; a portfolio that demonstrates this would be advantageous. Read more and apply here!

Parlour Box Beauty Salon, Bondi Beach, are looking for a qualified Beauty Therapist (SYD) to join their team part-time. They are looking for someone who loves working around people with a smile on their face and is happy to clean after themselves and other therapists. To apply you will need qualifications in waxing, nails, facials, spray tanning and more. They are looking for Thursday – Saturday but are open to other options. Read more and apply here!

Happy Mag are currently looking for an experienced Audio Engineer (SYD) to join their team. With a growing output in video and audio content, they need an engineer that can work to a creative brief for a variety of audio contexts, including recording, mixing, production and music arrangement. To apply you will need to a minimum 3 – 5 years experience in a professional recording studio environmental expertise in Pro Tools and Ableton Live. Read more and apply here.

The Marketing Bungalow are hiring a Content & Communications Manager (SYD) to join their team. You know how to skilfully develop content ideas, copy and briefs ensuring they are amplified to reach the client audience in the most engaging way possible – whether through an influencer, organic content, being reactive to a trend/meme that plugs the brand into the conversation or through smart targeted paid media. You will have access to a fantastic design team who can deliver everything from stock photo image tiles to custom animated gifs and movie files. The sky is your limit. Read more and apply here!

