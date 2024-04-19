Featured jobs: Incubator Ventures, Blend AI & Flood Studio

Incubator Ventures are searching for a full-time Web Designer to join their Melbourne team. This role involves crafting visually stunning and strategically functional digital assets across a variety of platforms, including websites, marketing materials, and social media content. Some of your responsibilities include: designing and developing engaging websites and a wide array of digital marketing assets tailored to their diverse portfolio of companies along with working closely with marketing and social media teams to create compelling visuals that resonate with target audiences. To be successful in this role you will have proven experience as a Web Designer with a robust portfolio showcasing diverse digital design capabilities. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

Blend AI is a proudly Australian startup, transforming e-commerce advertising globally. Operating in 30 countries, they enable e-commerce stores to grow profitably and master their marketing. They are seeking a Digital Marketing Specialist who is adept at navigating the complexities of Meta and Google Ads, Shopify, and the broader e-commerce landscape. This role is not just about managing campaigns but about being a beacon of guidance for their diverse portfolio of e-commerce clients, leading them towards unparalleled growth. This role demands a keen insight into data trends to continually develop and implement new tactics that enhance campaign performance and drive e-commerce success. In this role you will analyse, strategise, and refine comprehensive digital marketing plans across Meta and Google Ads platforms, focusing on interpreting campaign results to craft innovative strategies. If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!

Flood Studio (formerly FloodSlicer) is Australia’s leading architectural visualisation, film and animation company. They are now interviewing for a Graduate Visualiser who is energetic and eager to grow and learn amongst a creative and highly skilled team. Flood Studio delivers a wide array of high-end services such as, Rendering, Photography, Animation, Photographic Montage, Post Production, Film Production – offering scope for highly skilled 3D artists to advance careers and add variety to folios. Flood Studio is constantly evolving, expanding their understanding of technology and the wider architectural industry to ensure they are developing new systems and strategies to continue to be at the forefront of the industry. The role includes: 3D modeling, texturing and lighting of a range of objects spaces and environments. In the role you will operate high-end software (such as 3DSMax, VRAY and Adobe Photoshop) to produce premium marketing images. To succeed in this role you will have experience in 3D modelling & rendering skills and proficiency in 3D Studio Max and Photoshop required. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!