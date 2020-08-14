Megaphone Marketing is made up of a group of like minded individuals who work towards the same goal of being the best and prioritise constantly raising the bar. They are currently on the hunt for a full time Junior Business Developer (MELB). In this role, your day will be spent learning about different businesses, putting together digital strategies for them and presenting. It’s a fast paced and exciting environment to be a part of. Meeting prospective clients, building strong relationships and generating marketing strategies are your key responsibilites so to apply, you will need to be a clear, confident communicator and have a personal drive for success. Read more and apply here!

Always wanted to work for a start up? The Incredible Production Collective (or, IPC) was only launched in 2019, they provide high-end streamlined production services to advertising agencies and direct clients, as well as being home to a collective of top freelance artists. They work with agencies and clients to create award-winning TVC’s, stills shoots and digital content. They are currently looking for a driven New Business and Marketing coordinator (SYD) with a keenness to grow with them. You will need to be highly organised and dedicated to the management and growth of IPC’s footprint in the industry and work (scripts and campaign briefs) in the door. The role is vital to Business Acquisition and Retention, as well as managing and developing IPC’s marketing strategy. Read more about this exciting opportunity here.

Jimmy Brings is the pioneer in the on-demand alcohol industry in this country. They are seeking a full time Brand & Design Specialist (SYD) to go the extra mile to drive their brand identity forward as they evolve, whilst producing best-in-class creative concepts and assets to be executed across multiple channels. You will be the go-to for all Jimmy Brings assets including Digital, OOH, Direct Marketing and UX. To apply you will need to be proficient in Adobe creative suite and have 3+ years in graphic design. Read more and apply here!

Cali Press are on the hunt for a part time Senior Graphic Desinger (SYD) to work closely with their creative and marketing team developing a broad range of design material across both print and digital mediums. The role is about 16-24 hours per week. In this role you will create a diverse range of designs including layouts for in-house collateral, flyers, EDMs, website, blog and social media and work on website design and development. To apply you will need a strong knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and an expert level knowledge of Shopify and Mailchimp. Read more and apply here!

OneTeaspoon are looking for a gun full time Graphic Designer (SYD) to ensure all images are of a high quality within brand guidelines. Your day to day will include: Digital asset production, EDM design & creation to a brief, Website banners and Social media assets. To apply you will need to have worked in a similar role for 2-3 years. Read more here!

BBX are hiring a casual Junior Designer (SYD) to to come in 2-3 days a week to assist in designing/building eDMs and creating cool engaging social posts across organic and advertising platforms for their 2 x beauty brands and 2 x food brands. The eDM platform is Klayvio, so some experience would be awesome but not essential. Read more here.

Cinema Thom is one of Australia’s top fashion film production houses. They are hiring a casual Remote Digital Marketer (MELB). This job is about 10 hours per week, handling the FB ads, Pinterest ads and other digital for their clients. Read more here.

