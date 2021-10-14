Do you have digital marketing skills and love connecting with a passionate personal finance community on social? Yes? Well, then Pearler want to hear from you! They are currently seeking a Community & Social Manager to join their team and share the word of long-term boring investing. Joining their team in Sydney or Melbourne, they empower everyday people to learn share the journey, invest in shares, funds and super. Their community helps the inexperienced transition to confident investors. This is an exciting opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a fast-growing start-up. Work alongside a deeply committed team, mentors and investors, immersing yourself in how tech and personal finance can become more human. They’re now at a critical moment in taking the business to scale to help the 99% be wealthier, live happier, and own their money. Check out the full job description & apply today!

3DUX are a creative agency based in Surry Hills, Sydney. Their client base includes major entertainment brands. They’re all about Branding, Marketing Content and Web Development, great team and work environment with inclusive culture.

They are currently looking for a gun Account Manager to join their team. The ideal candidate will need to be passionate, have a can do attitude, be a great communicator and natural collaborator. You’ll be the key contact for some of their major clients and lead communications, work with their creative team to deliver projects and proposals across all their disciplines and manage the day to day workflow. This is a great opportunity to join a growing and evolving agency that is excited about what they do and consistently drives its creative potential. If this sounds like the job for you, check it out & apply now!

Megaphone Marketing is one of Australia’s leading digital agencies, ever-evolving to remain at the forefront of the industry and with an increasing number of awards on the wall. They are on the hunt for a Marketing & SEO Assistant to join their Melbourne team! The successful candidate will be working for an exciting and fast-paced organisation dedicated to building positive change for businesses and employees alike. Entering one of the most comprehensive and extensive training programs in the field, you will be driven by the desire to succeed and scale your career through constant learning – whether it’s with up-skilling workshops, coaching and leadership development, or direct training from Facebook and Google HQ.

You will be working alongside their SEO team to implement successful SEO strategies to a range of clients across the service and ecommerce space. This role is best suited to a detail oriented individual who is great with data and gets satisfaction from improving a client’s presence online. Check it out & apply now!

Collective Hub X Lisa Messenger is seeking the ultimate marketing powerhouse, an experienced Content Creator/Digital Marketer with a proven ability to think strategically in a fast paced, fluid space. Joining their team in Sydney, the successful candidate will be the calm amongst the storm, unflappable at all times. Lisa is supercharged and moves quickly, to elevate her brands you need to remain one step ahead of the digital game and bring some magic! They want a proactive creative who has their finger on the pulse of industry trends and insights, knowing when the algorithm has changed and exactly how to boost engagement.

This role is not for the faint hearted, responsible for developing and implementing digital assets and content strategy across an impressive portfolio, you will need the energy, drive and determination to deliver each and every time. If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!