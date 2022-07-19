Carriageworks is the largest and most significant contemporary multi-arts centre of its kind in Australia. They currently have an opportunity for a full-time Manager, Major Events based in their Sydney space. The role of the Manager, Major Events is to work closely with Director, Events and Production in the effective planning, development, and management of all events across the Carriageworks precinct, with a specific focus on major events. (Major events are generally considered those that are public-facing and take place across multiple Carriageworks venues over multiple days and involve a number of internal and external stakeholders). The Manager, Major Events will work to ensure that event delivery is of the highest standard meeting stakeholder and client expectations and continues to build Carriageworks’ outstanding reputation in the delivery of high-quality experiences. This is a key role within the organisation, responsible for working closely with external partners and across the Carriageworks team in leading the delivery of a suite of complex, high profile public events and programs. To be successful in this role you will have tertiary qualifications in a relevant discipline or 5+ years’ experience in event delivery, preferably in the culture/arts/festival industries. You will also be experienced in project and budget management. If you feel you are the right person for the job, Apply now!

Frost* collective is a Sydney based independent B Corp certified strategic creative agency operating across society both internationally and locally working with ambitious, purpose driven clients to design a better world. Their internal Marketing team is looking for the next Frost*collective Marketing Coordinator who is passionate about the power of design and bringing to life their Marketing and Communications strategy. Your key responsibilities will include: assisting the Marketing Manager in producing all elements of the marketing strategy along with producing marketing communications such as social media content, thought leadership pieces and EDM’s. To be successful in this role you will be a dynamic marketer with a proven track record of delivering and supporting marketing campaigns to drive results. Sound like you? Apply now!

Guerrilla Marketing is the go-to marketing company across Australia and they are currently looking to expand their Sydney based team with an opportunity for an entry-level Business Development Manager. With the death of TV and saturation of digital, out of home is becoming more critical for brands to connect with their demographic. In this role you will learn the inner workings of selling media, becoming familiar with the lingo and expectations and learn the foundations of sales and account management. This is a client-facing role, primarily office-based, which may include meetings perhaps once a week and travelling interstate on occasion. Daily activities would include contacting clients and potential clients by phone and email; assessing their needs; quoting; guiding them through the artwork process and formulating their campaigns. If this opportunity excites you, Apply now!