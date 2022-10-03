In amazing news for Melburnians who wish to rub their city’s achievements in Sydneysiders’ faces, a barista from the fair Victorian capital has taken out the number one spot at this year’s World Barista Championship.

Your new caffeine king is Anthony Douglas, who works at Axil Coffee Roasters.

“I feel incredibly proud to be named this year’s world champion and am honoured to represent Australia, and more specifically Melbourne, on the world stage,” he said.

According to Time Out, he’s the first Australian to win the coveted title in seven years, which is pretty damn cool.

The competition itself sounded relatively hectic — or at least it did for me, someone who unashamedly enjoys a steaming mug of Moccona with a dash of soy milk every morning.

Jokes aside, competitors had to prepare four espressos, four milk drinks and four original signature drinks to exceptional standards in a 15-minute performance set to music, per the World Barista Championship website.

READ MORE Baristas Lay Down The Hard Truths Every Coffee Drinker Needs To Hear

Producing 12 of the most important coffees of your life is one thing, but having to do it set to music is a completely different kettle of fish.

Yes, I know coffee shops are typically loud places with a whole heap of hustle and bustle happening, but this is essentially a coffee exam. If complete silence is required for Year 12 exams, then the World Barista Championship should be no different.

Like, can you imagine how stressful it would be trying to froth milk that doesn’t want to cooperate with a world title on the line, and ‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones & I is playing? I’d be fighting for my life, I can tell you that much.

But alas, I digress. Douglas and other competitors were judged on how scrumptious their beverages were, as well as their cleanliness, creativity, technical skill and overall presentation.

Douglas pulled out all the stops for his original signature drink, pairing the coffee with Colombian honey, lacto-fermented passionfruit, hibiscus cold brew tea and freeze-dried date syrup. I need it in my gob immediately, thanks.

‘Yuge congrats to Anthony Douglas and the Axil Coffee Roasters team — you’re all doing God’s work keeping us caffeinated.