Canberra’s beloved Ona coffee roasters has finally made the leap south, and opened its first Melbourne café, bringing with it a whole smorgasbord of caffeine hit options, which apparently can go for up to $25 a cup. And yes, I wish to slurp if down my gullet immediately.
Throwing open the doors on a warehouse space in Brunswick in the inner north on June 11, Ona Melbourne has had a big first week introducing the city’s coffee lovers to its extensive brew list, including the famed Ona “Reserve Menu” which is kinda like a wine list but for coffee. How I haven’t found anything like this in Melbourne before now is beyond me.
Because these beans are like the fancy plonk list at a restaurant or wine bar, each of the brews will set you back a pretty penny, with Concrete Playground reporting that some cups fetching around $25.50 a mug.
Yep. Twenty. Five. Bucks.
Look at ’em. So fancy.
As part of our new venue in Brunswick, we will be offering a 'Reserve Menu' of frozen coffee beans. Having launched @ona.sydney with a frozen reserve menu, we now serve rare and exciting coffees in this format across all our venues – it's like a wine list, but for coffee! ❄️ Many of the coffees we source through @projectorigincoffee are rare, high quality or exclusive lots that are purchased at a premium to pay farmers fairly, or produced using experimental techniques – however, these coffees don't tend to sell as quickly as others and what's left in the bag will continue to age and eventually, are unable to be served. Vacuum sealing and freezing these coffees beans significantly slows down this ageing process, so that we can keep them fresh for an indefinite period. This means that when you visit, you are able to browse through dozens of different coffee harvests, varietals, processes, origins and flavour profiles to pick the best coffee for you. We can't wait to share all of these exciting coffees with you! ☕ #onacoffee #onacoffeemelbourne #onamelbourne #melbourne #brunswick #coffeegram #coffeephoto
I reckon adding milk to these brews would be like blasphemy to the bean gods, hey. Like, imagine going in there and ordering a flat white with the precious bean. It’d be Homer wiping his face with the Stonecutters Sacred Parchment.
Apparently the fancy-ass reserve menu is similar to the one served at the Sydney outpost of Ona, which features beans grown in Panama and Colombia.
Apart from making me want to drink so much coffee I go into warp speed, Ona Melbourne looks bloody schmick.
A few of my fave interior snaps from @ona.melbourne (admittedly I hadn't heard of them, but so you know, they're big coffee guns from Canberra and this is seriously delish biz.
And the food looks fucking delicious, to boot.
You're going to need something to go with all that coffee, right? Maple hotcakes – served with whipped lemon & thyme ricotta, fermented honey, strawberry and candied walnuts. Because you're special, and should treat yo'self. Check out our menu via the link in our bio ⬆️⬆️ #onacoffeemelbourne #onamelbourne #onacoffee
You’ll find Ona Melbourne on Ovens St, just tucked in behind Sydney Rd up near Dejour Jeans. They’re currently doing walk-ins only and slinging their good bean brews from 7.30am – 3pm weekdays, and 8am – 3pm on weekends and public holidays.Image: Instagram / @ona.melbourne