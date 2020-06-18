Thanks for signing up!

Canberra’s beloved Ona coffee roasters has finally made the leap south, and opened its first Melbourne café, bringing with it a whole smorgasbord of caffeine hit options, which apparently can go for up to $25 a cup. And yes, I wish to slurp if down my gullet immediately.

Throwing open the doors on a warehouse space in Brunswick in the inner north on June 11, Ona Melbourne has had a big first week introducing the city’s coffee lovers to its extensive brew list, including the famed Ona “Reserve Menu” which is kinda like a wine list but for coffee. How I haven’t found anything like this in Melbourne before now is beyond me.

Because these beans are like the fancy plonk list at a restaurant or wine bar, each of the brews will set you back a pretty penny, with Concrete Playground reporting that some cups fetching around $25.50 a mug.

Yep. Twenty. Five. Bucks.

Look at ’em. So fancy.

I reckon adding milk to these brews would be like blasphemy to the bean gods, hey. Like, imagine going in there and ordering a flat white with the precious bean. It’d be Homer wiping his face with the Stonecutters Sacred Parchment.

Apparently the fancy-ass reserve menu is similar to the one served at the Sydney outpost of Ona, which features beans grown in Panama and Colombia.

Apart from making me want to drink so much coffee I go into warp speed, Ona Melbourne looks bloody schmick.

And the food looks fucking delicious, to boot.

You’ll find Ona Melbourne on Ovens St, just tucked in behind Sydney Rd up near Dejour Jeans. They’re currently doing walk-ins only and slinging their good bean brews from 7.30am – 3pm weekdays, and 8am – 3pm on weekends and public holidays.