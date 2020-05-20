If there’s one thing we’ve been collectively missing while working and writing from home here at PEDESTRIAN.TV, it’s our beloved baristas. The people who deliver us the gracious, life-giving brown bean drink every morning, to kick us into gear before we get into work. Them with their whizz-bang coffee machines and bean juice extractors, surely it can’t be too hard, right?

While we’re all away from our favourite bean slingers, we thought we’d try and emulate our favourite barista-made bevs at home, with varying success. Trialling everything from Aeropress to various pod machines to fancy-ass filters, here are our collective, caffeine-driven thoughts.

Six Different Coffee Machines To Recreate The Good Bean At Home

Nespresso Inissia

I’ve had this coffee machine for a while, and it’s come with me through a few sharehouses. I won’t lie, it’s pretty good in a pinch and definitely good for when my parents drop into town, cos they’re big fans of a milky coffee.

I don’t tend to use my pod machine much anymore mostly because my Breville milk frother loves to freak out and shut itself off no matter how much I try and wipe down the condensation, but I’ve used a couple of different kinds of pods in there including the new Bondi Pods, which are very yum, but I just want something with a bit more of a bitter coffee kick.

I’m a huge fan of coffee as black as a moonless night now, so dragging out the Nespresso only happens when I want a milky treat and I’m ready to do battle with that bloody frother. Courtney, Music & Culture Editor

Jura ENA8 Signature Line

This coffee machine is an INVESTMENT and a half, but if you’re addicted to barista-level creations, I can see the worth in spending the cash.

It’s so easy to use – you basically add whatever beans you like to the grinder at the back, pop your milk in the frothing thingy, and fill the water up. The rest is done via a screen where you can select exactly the kind of coffee you want. Espresso? Macchiato? Cappuccino? Latte? It’s all there, and it just does the job for you. The froth is epic – like, perfect froth. And it’s hyper easy to clean – it’ll also tell you WHEN to clean it, which I enjoyed because I always forget to take ground beans out of my filter machine, for example. Gross.

I’d say it’s worth it if you love a good, frothy barista vibe coffee each morning, not so much if you just want to brew some black liquid, which is probably my personal vibe because I’m chaos. Mel, Managing Editor

Aeropress

I love my Aeropress, perhaps more than life itself. It was super cheap, I get to use the delicious beans from my favourite coffee shop (shout out to Single O), and it makes my long black with a dash of milk exactly how I like it: no burning, no bitterness, and low acidity. Also, it takes about 2min tops. Yes there’s a tiny bit of clean-up but it’s really not that bad, and it’s heaps better for the environment than a pod machine. – Alex, Deputy Editor

Breville Precision Brewer

Like I said before, I’m a huge stan of staring into the deep void of black filter coffee now. I love it, everything about it speaks to my soul. In the few years that I’ve been drinking coffee, I’ve gone from a full dairy milk caramel latte with two (2) sugars (the tradie special) to drinking piping hot, straight black coffee with nothing else in it. I’m a purist now baby, and getting around proper filter coffee machines has changed my life, and my mornings.

The big Precision Brewer here has the capacity of making a single cup with its pour-over filter attachment, or a full fuck-off carafe of 12 coffees if you’re making a new for the house (or want to run through the nearest brick wall at full speed.)

Honestly, working from home has been so much more spirited with a filter machine, and it’s the closest I’ve gotten to proper, cafe-brewed batch coffee.

Now I just need a grinder and I’m set. Courtney

Vittoria Espressotoria Piccolo

Full disclosure: I’ve never owned a coffee machine. Why? Because just looking at coffee machines sends my head into a tailspin, let alone operating one myself. Cut to me now, instant coffee is a foreign concept and I’m whipping up espressos and lattes like a Surry Hills barista and there’s no turning back.

If you’re concerned about usability, don’t be, it’s easy as. Even a fool like me can handle it. And if you’re a coffee snob, you’re in luck, ’coz it goes down an absolute treat every time, plus there are heaps of coffees to choose from, no matter what your order is. Matty, Entertainment Editor

The Humble French Press

I want my atomic brown bean juice, and I want it now. That’s the mentality I seem to bring to the old classic french press. A real no fuckin’ around way to get a hit of coffee first thing in the morning, without just straight-up eating beans from the bag. You can make it as strong or as weak as you like too, just adjust the amount of bean grounds you’re scooping in before brewing.

It’s hard to fuck up a french press coffee, but it also sometimes doesn’t have the same refined, clean taste that the more serious-business coffee machines will give you. Very close to a good barista-level bean on a super attainable price. Just, please, get good grounds. Courtney