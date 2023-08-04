Be Your Own Hot Barista (& Save Monies) With These Top-Rated Coffee Machines

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, if you love your morning bean juice, you’re probably spending a minimum of $5 to $6 a day on coffee. Ooft, with cozzie livs on the rise, you’re probably looking for a bunch of ways to pinch ya pennies without sacrificing your beloved brew. Many of us have turned to either buying the best coffee machine we can possibly get our hands on, or we’ve gaslit ourselves so hard we think instant coffee actually tastes like the creamy, barista-made cup. It doesn’t, but ok.

Anyway, If you’re someone who’s thinking of taking the plunge and buying yourself (or the sharehouse) a ~fancy~ coffee machine, we’re here to help. A bunch of PTV flat white fiends have invested in some pretty whizz-bang coffee machines and bean juice extractors in recent times and they’ve got plenty of thots and feels worth analysing before you spend your hard-earned cash.

From Sunbeam and Breville to Aeropress, Lavazza and more, here are the best coffee machines, in our humble opinion.

The Best Coffee Machines in Australia for 2023, According to PTV Staff

Sunbeam Barista Max Espresso Machine

Image: Sunbeam

“We got this little baby about two weeks ago and the sharehouse collectively agrees we wish we’d got one sooner. It makes a deliciously good brew and once you master the milk frother you’ll have the creamiest milk no matter what your go-to alternative is. It’s super easy to use no matter what your skill level and offers multiple grind options for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

The only downfall is that if you’re an impatient morning person, it does take a few minutes to warm up first thing. But hey, who doesn’t?!

If I was you, I’d get the share house to chip in for one of these babies and get brewing.” — Bree

Where to buy the Sunbeam Barista Max Espresso Machine

Breville Bambino Plus

Image: Breville

“It was a little pricier than I was hoping to pay at just under $600. But it’s well worth it — I buy the coffee beans I love (ONA Aspen) from my local cafe and have them grind it for an espresso machine. I have a few little tools that help me tamp the coffee so it’s just right. I also love that it’s a wand milk frothier, that stops once it hits the magic 60c number. Silky milky froth every time (not so good with non-dairy milks, though).

My number one hatred of this machine is that it will randomly, without warning demand you run the cleaning cycle — which takes a bit of time and requires special cleaning tablets. Cleaning is fine, but it’s the timing that gets me — always first thing in the morning, before I’ve had my coffee and without warning.

Overall, I’m getting cafe-quality cappuccinos, at a fraction of the price. I get to enjoy my morning ritual and use the coffee beans that I prefer. Highly recommend it for those who are “into” coffee but are still at the beginner/intermediate level. It’s wanky — but not at an obnoxious level.” — Frank

Where to buy the Breville Bambino Plus

Dolce Gusto Genio S Basic

Image: Nescafé

“I’ve had this machine for the past three months and it’s been a staple in our household. It’s been a bit tricky as it’s from the UK (so had to get a universal plug) and most supermarkets don’t sell the coffee pods — meaning I have to order from Amazon or find a bigger retail supermarket to buy. But the coffee is consistently good, have only had to descale the machine once, and it’s been great for my wallet.

Would definitely recommend it to someone looking for a good, low-maintenance coffee machine that gets the job done when working from home.” — Ben

Where to buy the Dolce Gusto Genio S Basic

The Lavazza Desea

Image: Lavazza

“The Lavazza Desea is a fantastic capsule coffee machine that’s perfect for singles and those who love a frothy cup of joe. I love that the capsules taste like a barista-made cup and the coffee machine is chic and compact, so it doesn’t take up much room on my kitchen bench.

Considering how perfectly it brews my cup of coffee every day, I’d definitely recommend it to friends. It’s also fairly priced for what it does, although the pods can be a bit more expensive than the instant coffee you’re probably used to.” — Bella

Where to buy the Lavazza Desea

Moccamaster classic 1.25L by Technivorm

Image: Moccamaster

“The Moccamaster is a must if you’re a filter coffee fanatic like me! Get yourself a decent grinder and this baby will brew you the perfect cup of black magic every time. Bonus points for the jug, which looks like it comes straight out of an American diner.” — Billie

Where to buy the Moccamaster classic 1.25L by Technivorm

Sunbeam Mini Barista

Image: Sunbeam

“I got this as a marketplace bargain ($40) and didn’t expect it to be as good as it is. It doesn’t include a grinder, but it’s still fine to just buy pre-ground coffee to use. At least it removes that extra prep step. The drip isn’t amazing (slow and uneven), but the outcome is still delicious and creates a fab cup o’ brew! I’m sure if I had bought this brand new and full price, maybe some things would be better but as a cheap second-hand find, I’m not complaining as it saves me SO much money from going out to buy a coffee every day.” — Sam

“It is the perfect size to sit on your bench and wasn’t very expensive (it’s a few years old but from memory, I got it for around $300). My only qualm is it isn’t a quick coffee maker, the whole process. Plus, frothing the milk doesn’t fit into my morning routine as I am always in a rush. But on a lazy day, I do love that it gives me a ‘proper cafe’ coffee experience.” — Ashleigh.

Where to buy the Sunbeam Mini Barista

Aeropress

Image: Aeropress

“My housemate is a barista and swears by the Aeropress for his black coffee at home. Unbeatable size: quality ratio, which is essential when sharing a kitchen with three other people. Also designed by the same guy who invented the Aerobie frisbee.” — Mateus

Where to buy an Aeropress

Go forth, friends and enjoy your morning cup of jitters with the extra satisfaction of knowing you brewed it yourself.