It’s been two long, hand-pulled noodle-less years, but the Sydney Night Noodle Markets are making a triumphant return this year. We talk a lot about nature healing and all that, but this really does feel like a return to form for the city.

Stretching out over six days at the end of March, the Night Noodle Markets are pulling up stumps and taking over a new park in the middle of the city. This year, you’ll find the markets in the rolling green grasses of Prince Alfred Park next to Central Station, a perfect location to park up and slurp down a bowl of noodles or two before having a toddle on down to the train back home.

The markets — filled with hawker-style stores and heaps of drool-worthy noodles, dumplings, bao and sweets — will kick off from Tuesday, March 22 and run for the rest of the week until Sunday, March 27. That’s six whole nights of eating delicious, saucy morsels from the likes of Flying Noodles, Wonderbao, Twistto, Hoy Pinoy and Fishbowl.

Over the bar, there are plenty of options for you to bend the elbow. Gage Roads is setting up their beer garden, there’s an Aperol Spritz Kombi bar, Rekorderlig Cider’s “Rekoder-land” and Dam Murphy’s will be slinging a heap of yum non-alc cocktails with its Zero% Bar.

As always the Sydney Night Noodle Markets is free to attend — and is very much dog-friendly, importantly — but you just have to register online for a free ticket over on the market’s website.

So hit up the group chat, note it down in your diary and make absolutely no plans for a month’s time. It’s Noodle Markets season, and there’s nothing more important to your guts and your life than going to the park and treating yourself to at least one (1) Chip on a Stick.

Oh, and if you’re in Canberra, the Night Noodle Markets are coming to you from February 25 (that’s this Friday!) and running through until next Sunday over on the Parkes Place West Lawns.