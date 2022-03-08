The flood situation in Sydney is worsening, with absolutely fkn wild footage emerging from around the citym

Pictures have emerged of cars floating down Roseville Bridge after it became completely flooded with water. For context, the bridge is 17.4 metres off the ground.

It’s pretty scary stuff!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manly Observer (@manlyobserver)

If you were planning on driving over Roseville Bridge: don’t.

Manly Dam has also begun overflowing. Residents who live in the low-lying spots around Manly have been told by the SES to prepare for evacuation.

READ MORE Two Bodies Have Been Found In A Storm Canal In Western Sydney Amid Disastrous Flooding

Earlier they were told to evacuate as a red alert was declared, but the SES then changed the warning was changed to an amber alert after the dam’s water level reduced.

“[People should] ensure that they are ready to evacuate if we move from a warning to an evacuation order,” SES Commissioner Carlene York said as per the Sydney Morning Herald.

“The rain and thunderstorms have not finished yet.

“Today there is a chance that [Manly dam] may go over that area and we may go back up into that evacuation order.”

Manly Dam spilling this morning. Thats my office just downstream #sydneyfloods pic.twitter.com/12uPVxXNum — Mitchell Harley (@DocHarleyMD) March 7, 2022

Had to be rescued from the boathouse in manly today pic.twitter.com/JH93Rvk60T — Ranya (@_ranya_a) March 8, 2022

Pittwater Road in Dee Why on Sydney’s Northern Beaches is also super flooded.

READ MORE Scientists Have Called Out Dominic Perrottet For Labelling The Floods A ‘1-In-A-1000’ Year Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manly Observer (@manlyobserver)

It’s not just Sydney’s north that’s been affected by the truly godawful weather. Vids of Potts Point in central Sydney show water flowing out of gutters onto the roads.

Sydney enough with the rain and storm! Starting to flood in Potts Point. Plus the lightning and thunder is so loud! #sydneyfloods #sydney #sydneyweather #NSWFloods #nswweather pic.twitter.com/yiggnmX0U9 — I Paint things🍥 (@mdiab9) March 7, 2022

Marrickville and Earlwood in the Inner West were hit with an absolute deluge as well.

Localised flooding this morning in the inner west as Marrickville copped another downpour. One car navigates through water at Carrington Rd while another in Earlwood got caught in a flash flood and was found abandoned this morning. pic.twitter.com/TJ63WbZ4i9 — Alexi Demetriadi (@ADemetriadi) March 8, 2022

Fire and Rescue NSW also shared footage from a house in Birrong, Western Sydney. Crews from Rhodes Fire Station went to three houses in the suburb after they were hit with flash floods.

This is in Rhodes. This is not normal. pic.twitter.com/lZ6TycVr32 — Robyn Horan ✳️✳️✳️ Triple jabbed & a bit relieved (@robynvh2) March 8, 2022

Tell me that image isn’t from a horror film.

Some of the wildest footage has come from the M5 to Sydney Airport. Absolute nightmare material: driving into a tunnel only to find it filled with a massive pool of water.

According to the Daily Mail, a Transport NW spokesperson said the M5 East tunnel was partially closed at midnight on Tuesday, but then reopened in the early hours of the morning.

This feels like it was…a bad idea.

As if the floods weren’t bad enough, Emu Heights in Western Sydney’s also been experiencing landslides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9 News Sydney (@9newssydney)

And in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs, the roof of Westfield Bondi Junction has partially collapsed.

This collapsing ceiling at Westfield Bondi Junction, missed me by two metres! pic.twitter.com/pyxBF1YXIS — James Valentine (@Valentine702) March 8, 2022

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), Sydney’s had 39.4 millimetres of rain since 9am. Cool, cool, cool, cool! And also great! On Tuesday arvo, BOM also released a new severe thunderstorm warning for northern Sydney.

READ MORE The Hemsworth Bros Are Helping With Lismore's Flood Clean Up Since The Govt Is Doing Fuck All

If you’re in an affected area, the SES says to keep clear of creeks and storm drains, unplug computers and appliances and to avoid using a phone during the storm.

You also definitely should not walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water. Scroll up and take another look at that footage if you need anymore convincing.

And OFC, if you need emergency help you can contact SES NSW and ACT on 132 500. Stay safe pals!