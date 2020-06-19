Don’t freak out but you can cop some expert-level stoner food on Menulog right now thanks to rapper and love of my life culinary genius Snoop Dogg.

If you weren’t already aware, Snoop Dogg (real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) is now officially the author of his very own cookbook, From Cook To Crook. But now, thanks to Menulog, you don’t even have to slave away in the kitchen yourself, because some of their favourite restaurants are plating up the Snoop-approved recipes for your tasting pleasure.

Personally, I love Snoop Dogg more than life itself, and am an avid fan of his newfound career as a cookbook author. But according to Menulog, only 5% of surveyed people were aware that our lord and saviour Snoop Doggy Dogg is a culinary genius, which is pretty offensive considering he’s been besties with Martha Stewart since 2008. But I’ll forgive your ignorance because now we can get our grubby little hands on his delicious creations right here in Australia.

The Menulog collab, which is *almost* as unlikely a pairing as his friendship with Martha, runs from June 19th to July 3rd, with restauarants across NSW, Queensland, ACT, Victoria and SA all taking part in the offer.

You can pick up some of the most popular dishes from the cookbook, including Billionaire’s Bacon and Get Tha Chip Fried Chicken Wings, as well as his iconic gin and juice. You can also pick up some brownies, but unfortunately they’re not the special kind.

The strange partnership coincides with the brand’s new jingle, which has received the signature Snoop Dogg spice.

“People said it could never be done – a Menulog track that you can get down to. The original was a great track but it’s had its run, it needed to upgrade. That’s why they brought me in, to put some spice on it,” Snoop said.

It’s been a rough couple of months in iso, and we could all use some quality comfort food. And honestly, who knows comfort food better than the man who has lived with perpetual munchies for longer than I’ve been alive?

“We are excited to celebrate the revamped ‘Did Somebody Say’ jingle with the launch of Dogg’s Diner – at a time when Australians could use a bit of light entertainment and some delicious comfort food. There was no better way to mark our partnership with Snoop Dogg than giving our customers across the country the chance to enjoy some of the Dogg’s best dishes, delivered to their door,” Menulog Chief Marketing Officer Simon Cheng said.

The offer is available for pick up and delivery at restaurants across the country, so whether you’re hitting up Adelaide’s iconic Nordburger or Milky Lane on the east coast, Menulog has got you covered.

You can sink your teeth into some Crook To Cook meals at the following restaurants via Menulog now: