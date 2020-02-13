Pineapple Vodka Cruiser cupcakes are a thing and good God, they look delicious.

Honestly, what’s not to love? Pineapple? Love. Cupcakes? Love. Vodka? Love, love, LOVE.

And to make things even better, this is one of those stupid-simple recipes that’ll make you look like Martha Stewart when in actual reality, you can barely fry an egg.

Featuring only two ingredients (cake mix and a Vodka Cruiser), you can wow your friends with a boozy dessert that will remind you of that time you drank *maybe* one too many Cruisers at Schoolies.

Thanks to culinary mastermind Jodi, who shared the recipe in Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia, the recipe has gone viral for being as delicious as it is simple.

“Vodka Cruiser Snow Cakes taste pretty good!” she shared humbly, blissfully unaware of the fact that she changed the dessert game forever.

Basically, you pour one whole Cruiser (minus the sip you obviously take while cooking) into a bowl with a packet of vanilla cake mix. Once combined, simply spoon it into your pie maker, cook for 6 minutes and Bob’s your uncle! You’ve got a boozy cupcake to sink your teeth into.

If you want to get fancy, you can cut the tops off and fill your cupcakes with cream for a devilishly alcoholic take on those butterfly cupcakes you’d get at your local bakery on the way to soccer as a kid.

The possibilities are endless here, even if pineapple doesn’t really tickle your fancy.

Maybe you’re a wild raspberry kinda girl, or you want to add a side of sophistication with a zesty lemon-lime flavour. Honestly, I would pay good money for a blueberry Cruiser-flavoured cupcake.

Call me a basic bitch, but Cruisers are a top-tier alcoholic beverage, so why not incorporate them into a dessert for your next birthday, housewarming or MAFS viewing party?

Pineapple Vodka Cruiser cupcakes are the exact energy I’m trying to channel in 2020.