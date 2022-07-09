The official McDonald’s Australia Twitter account has dubbed the McChicken the “middle child” of the Macca’s menu. I hate to say it but this may be the hottest take of all time.
In a series of tweets, Macca’s christened the McChicken the Gene Belcher, the Lisa Simpson, the Malcolm-from-Malcolm–in–the–Middle of the food world.
The McChicken discourse all kicked off earlier in the week when Macca’s exposed the burger as a “menu middle kid”.
Just want to finally shine the spotlight on all those menu middle kids out there. We'll go first:— McDonald's Australia (@maccas) July 4, 2022
We love you McChicken.
Absolutely unprovoked carnage on the delicious McChicken there.
Macca’s then doubled down later, calling out for peoples’ “middle child stories”.
“We’ll go first, we once forgot McChicken was on our menu for a week. Oops,” it wrote.
We want to hear your middle child stories. We’ll go first, we once forgot McChicken was on our menu for a week. Oops. Available after 10:30am.— McDonald's Australia (@maccas) July 8, 2022
The problem is, this is a completely correct take. I hate to say it but the McChicken is undoubtedly the middle child of the McDonald’s menu.
It’s perhaps a little less flashy than its burger siblings. There’s not much fanfare around the McChicken, despite its delicious crispiness.
When you think “iconic Macca’s menu items”, I reckon the McChicken is sorely overlooked.
Nuggets are clearly the youngest child of the Macca’s menu: a little bit cheeky, much-hyped, 100% your nan’s favourite.
While of course, the Big Mac is the eldest. It’s reliable and iconic, the backbone of both the family and the drive-thru.
IMO only children are the Fillet-O-Fish — maybe a little divisive but powerfully refusing to play by anyone else’s rules.
As put by Macca’s, the McChicken is “classic and dependable” and “knows how to hold its own” much like middle children.
more like because it's a classic and dependable menu staple that we never have to worry about or check in on, McChicken knows how to hold it's own 😌— McDonald's Australia (@maccas) July 8, 2022
The company went so far as to launch a #JusticeForMiddleKids hashtag to spotlight the McChicken.
And you know what? I absolutely froth a McChicken. If I don’t know what to order, it’s my go to.
Yeah, maybe I forget about it sometimes. But when I go to Macca’s and see it on the menu I often think “fuck yeah, that’s the one for me”.
Much like the middle children in my life, I know I can rely on the McChicken for a good time. Never change babe.
