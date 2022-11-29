Hot chook lovers unite, the term “bachelor’s handbag” has officially been voted The Macquarie Dictionary 2022 People’s Choice Word of the Year. We simply love to see it.

Macquarie Dictionary’s official Twitter account announced the news early Tuesday morning, describing the term as “a funny, clever coinage – so quintessentially Australian, summing up the role of a BBQ chook perfectly”.

We think so too, Mac Dic.

The Macquarie Dictionary 2022 People's Choice Word of the Year is "bachelor's handbag". We think this word is a funny, clever coinage. Australians flocked in droves to vote it into the top spot! See more here: https://t.co/MhokcUDAhV pic.twitter.com/jDgglU9lA9 — Macquarie Dictionary (@MacqDictionary) November 28, 2022

The Tweet also featured the official dictionary definition which was an excellent example of a language phenomenon I’ve grown to love: using overly descriptive, nerdy language to describe regular, everyday shit.

Before we go any further, it would be criminal of me not to mention the best piece of hot chook media from 2022 — comedian Mel Buttle‘s impression of a “hot chook mum”.

Because what’s the only thing better than a hot chook? A hot chook mum. Correct.

It was stiff competition, with a bunch of worthy contenders making the People’s Choice shortlist.

“Goblin mode” made an appearance, a term accidentally catapulted to the mainstream by Julia Fox.

“Nepo baby”, a callback to the antics of celeb children like Brooklyn Beckham also made the list.

And of course, “yassify”, which honestly felt like a personal attack on every single writer at PEDESTRIAN.TV.

We feel seen.

The dictionary also dished out a raft of other awards to words that have been culturally impactful this year.

The Macquarie Dictionary 2022 Committee's Choice Word of the Year is "teal", with a runner-up for the first time ever in the word, "truth-telling". See more, including Honourable Mentions and the People's Choice Word of the Year, here: https://t.co/MhokcUVbGv pic.twitter.com/jPojSVY9bl — Macquarie Dictionary (@MacqDictionary) November 28, 2022

The word “teal” was named as the overall Committee’s Choice Word of the Year. No doubt this was for its role in the most recent Australian federal election where teal independents snatched victory from the jaws of Liberal Party MPs across the nation.

The runner-up was “truth-telling” which is a word commonly used in the context of reconciliation and First Nations political movements, particularly that of an Indigenous voice to parliament.

TBH, you’ve gotta respect the Macquarie Dictionary for moving with the times.

We appreciate its ability to continually yassify its content and not go completely goblin mode in the face of unrelenting societal change.

The staff should totally reward themselves with a bachelor’s handbag.