To Celebrate Samantha Jones’ Return To SATC, Jimmy Brings Is Serving Up Cosmos & Vibrators

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Hold on to your Manolo’s, Sex and The City fans, because not only does the new season of And Just Like That air tomorrow, but Jimmy Brings wants you to watch episode one with a Cosmo in one hand and a wand vibrator in the other à la Samantha Jones.

Yes, honey, you read that right. To celebrate the semi-return of everyone’s favourite cosmo-sipping publicist, Jimmy Brings is now delivering free vibrators alongside its ‘Justice for Samantha‘ bundle to the first 50 of yas that order it. The bundle features a bottle of Ampersand Vodka, a bottle of Mr Consistent Cosmo Mix, and a wand vibrator to honour our sex-positive queen.

Bc, as any die-hard fan knows, it’s not a party without a Cosmo and a little cum.

Despite the long-standing feud with ex-co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and showrunner Michael Patrick King, HBO confirmed that Kim Cattrall will make a spicy little cameo in the upcoming season, and fans are losing their shit over it.

“The offer presented to Kim was always to be a phone call, shot alone as most calls would be. This was an easy and convenient way for Samantha to return. We are delighted it worked out,” said an HBO spokesperson.

You’ll remember that a storyline from the first season was that Carrie and Samantha are now estranged due to a work disagreement. However, towards the end of the season, they were working on mending their relationship via text. So fans have long hoped for the PR maven’s return to the famous franchise.

However, Variety recently confirmed that Cattrall’s appearance will not be ongoing and that her cameo likely won’t air until August.

We guess it’s good that you’ll have Cosmos and a vibrator to tide you over until then, huh?!

Wanna know more about Season Two ahead of tomorrow’s premiere? Good, because here’s a little something we prepared earlier.

The Justice for Samantha bundle will be available on the Jimmy Brings app from Monday, June 19, across all delivery areas for the retail price of $69. The first 50 orders will receive a FREE massage wand vibrator. T&Cs apply.

And Just Like That Season Two is coming to BINGE and Foxtel on June 22.

Image Credit: Sex and The City / Jimmy Brings