There are heaps of incentives to get our COVID-19 vaccine rates up – picnics, roadmaps to freedom, personal safety and health, etc. And now, when your state reaches 60% fully vaccinated, you can snag some free chippies from Hungry Jack’s, too!! A little treat.

In partnership with Deliveroo, Hungry Jack’s will offer a large, free fries to anyone who orders from them on the weekend after their state reaches 60% double vaccinated — which some states in Australia are pretty bloody close to achieving!

ACT is currently at 56% of the population aged over 16 being fully vaccinated, and NSW at 53%.

Head of consumer communications Joe Satari said Deliveroo reckons a “successful vaccination rollout is crucial to get us back to doing all the things we love”.

“We started this process to find a vaccination incentive for everyone along the journey to freedom,” he said.

“With the legends at Hungry Jack’s and heaps of local favourites, we will show our gratitude with a tasty reward for all the Aussies out there, keeping each other, and those in our community, safe.

“We can’t wait to see which state is next to stride over that 60 per cent line.”

The free fries deal is only for those who order from Hungry Jack’s (or other participating restaurants) on the Friday, Saturday or Sunday following the 60% number being reached.

“With Deliveroo we have put into place a fun incentive to celebrate the progress everyone is making in getting the nation double vaxxed,” Hungry Jack’s chief marketing officer, Scott Baird, said.

“The success of the vaccine rollout is something that is very close to all our hearts.

“We know Aussies love our fries and every little bit of encouragement helps when it comes to hitting the vaccination rates.”

The free fries are up for grabs in all Aussie states except the Northern Territory, since Deliveroo doesn’t deliver there. For everyone else, keep your eyes on the prize, and get vaxxed if you can and haven’t already!

All adult Aussies (yep, even if those of us under 40) are currently able to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Click here to find vaccination clinics near you, and talk to a doctor about your options.

Remember, the best vaccine is the first one you can get, and that’ll be our ticket out of this mess.