A Swedish company has dug deeply into our worst nightmares and produced the most horrifying burger patty flavour imaginable — human flesh. Oh, and did we mention it’s an award-winning recipe?

The food production company which goes by the name Oumph! created the burger to simulate the taste of human flesh. But here’s the catch — it only used plant-based ingredients.

If nothing else, this truly goes to show that plant based patties are the future. Don’t @ me when I’m trying to convert the flesh-eating zombies to veganism during the apocalypse with this human flesh burger.

According to the company’s Instagram, the flesh patty nabbed a silver medal at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

I simply cannot imagine what type of burger could’ve won the gold. A penguin burger? A giraffe burger? A skunk burger????

The co-founder of Oumph! Anders Linden said the human flesh burger experimentation process was “exciting, and a little bit scary,” via the New York Post.

Yeah no shit, Sherlock. Imagine coming in to work every day with the goal of creating a food product that tastes identical to your own bum. Terrifying stuff.

“We developed this burger in no time as soon as we knew what taste and texture we were after,” he continued.

I’m sorry WHAT? How TF did you know what the source material tasted like??? Actually, don’t tell me. I’m nightmare-ridden enough as it is.

I have my own suspicions however the company has stated that “no humans were injured in the development of this product,” as per PopCrush.

Instead, the ingredients list features soy protein, mushrooms, wheat protein, plant-based fats and various herbs and spices.

I hope they haven’t copy/pasted the colonel’s secret herbs and spices… otherwise we could have a real-life human flesh on our hands!

BRB buying plane tickets to Sweden for an undisclosed reason…