For those of us who love a bit of sweetness first thing in the morning, Guzman Y Gomez has just launched its own spin on decadent breakfast with an ungodly creation of Churro Toast. It looks just as good as it sounds.

Basically their spin on the classic French Toast, the Churro Toast is a couple of slices of fresh bread dipped in egg and cooked like French Toast, but then coated in the classic churro spice (?) of cinnamon sugar. GYG serve it all up with a very decadent dulce de leche sauce to drizzle over the top, which is just plain rude and extremely within my interests.

Hoo boy, this is gonna be dangerous for me and everyone in lockdowns for the next six weeks, I tell you what.

The only thing that would be better than this would be if was just a big, flattened-out churro stick, which is pretty much like having actual cake for breakfast but I simply do not care.

The churro toast is very much a sugary little worm for the early(ish) birds out there, because it’s only available until 10.30am as part of the GYG breakfast menu. It joins the other brekky menu items like brekkie burritos, guac on toast, and scrambled egg brekkie bowls.

You can cop the churro toast from your local GYG – or via delivery, if you prefer to stay home. It’ll set you back a very sweet $6.50 in most states, and $7.50 in Far North QLD, Western Aus, and up in the NT.

Yes, this is absolutely a reason for you to essentially have eggy cake for breakfast. Can’t argue with that.