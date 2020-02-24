If you’ve been eyeing off *those* fluffy Japanese pancakes that have been all over the internet lately, you’ll be glad to know you don’t need to book a flight to Osaka to get your hands on them.

The souffle pancakes from Gram Cafe & Pancakes went viral recently for being the fluffiest things in the fucking world. No, like they’re REALLY fluffy. So fluffy I’m going to die.

According to their mouth-watering website, the “soft-as-a-sponge premium pancakes deliver an experience only offered at Gram.”

LOOK. AT. THESE.

Thankfully, you no longer need to wait for one of those Jetstar free return sales to get these fluffy bad boys in your mouth because they’ve just opened a store in Chatswood.

Gram has opened a whopping 60 cafes across the globe since launching in Osaka in 2014, but the Chatwood store is the first time they’ve ventured down under.

The cafe is expected to be a huge hit in Australia, prompting the company to fly their executive chef out to Sydney to train the staff how to perfect that fluffy goodness. Unfortunately you won’t be living it up in Japan, but for the price of a trip to Chatswood, your tastebuds will think you are.

Gram also offers other treats like savoury pancakes, french toast and smoothies, but it’s their fluffy pancakes that everyone is losing their fucking mind over.