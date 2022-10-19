Text that one person in your life that still froths over everything Caramilk-flavoured because a caramelised white chocolate Golden Toblerone is popping up in Aussie shops this month.

The limited edition Golden Toblerone launched in the UK earlier this year in all its crunchy, chewy splendour and now it’s coming in hot down under.

You’ll be able to find these gold prisms of yum at your local Coles, Woolies, Big W, Kmart and more in November but you might spy a few supermarkets stocking them a little sooner.

It’s really the best of both worlds — the creamy caramelised white chocolate of that certain beloved block packed with Toblerone’s delicious honey crunch bits and almond nougat.

Bars of the rare Golden Toblerone will set you back $12 a pop which is a pretty good price for a special little triangular treat.

Excuse me but… golden caramel chocolate toblerone?! All the yes! pic.twitter.com/jqwwJ7cWx2 — Carrie B (@carriesonfire) September 4, 2022

These limited edition bars of yum will likely walk themselves out the door, if they’re anything like the beloved Caramilk blocks. So I’d hazard a guess that if you spy one at your local shops and you’re umm-ing and ahh-ing over whether you should grab one to try it — do it. Don’t be left wondering whether the combo of creamy caramelised white chocolate actually works with the classic Toblerone honey and almond nougat.

Golden Toblerone bars popped up in the UK earlier this year, much to the envy of white choccy fans around the world. Now we’re mere weeks away from being able to taste it ourselves. I’m praying it tastes like a posher version of the existing caramelly chocolates, the kind you only get out at Christmas or Nan’s birthday.

Let it be the Crownies of the chocolate world. That’s what a Golden Toblerone deserves. Yes, I will be buying multiple prisms of this fancy-ass treat as soon as is humanly possible.