There is simply no greater feeling than witnessing two iconic snacks join forces to create one even more iconic snack – such is the case with the mighty Toblerone and blessed cheesecake, who’ve unified to create the tummy-tingling Toblerone cheesecake.

The tantalising creation was discovered in supermarket freezers by Instagram sleuths Food Finds Geelong, and it subsequently set the internet alight.

The snack find gurus documented their initial taste-testing thoughts alongside the image, noting that the Toblerone topping did manage to get a little overpowered by the biscuit base. “In saying that,” they continue, “that biscuit base is delicious and blends perfectly with semi sweet centre and again really good for a frozen cheesecake 8/10.” 8/10 is a pretty high accolade, to be fair – more than worthy of throwing your poo change at, I reckon.

“Once Mardi Gras is over,” one Instagram user commented underneath the flick, which is a huge bloody mood. Actually, the more I think about it, the timing of the Toblerone Cheesecake is homophobic – why couldn’t they wait ’til after I needed to squeeze into a full-body latex outfit? Goddamn.

Toblerone Cheesecakes are available at Coles for $11 bucks. So go on, what are you waiting for? HURRY.