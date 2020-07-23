There are two types of people in this world: those who squirt a nice little pool of sauce to the side of their hot chips for dipping purposes, and those who aggressively saturate the entirety of the pile in one fell swoop. This isn’t a new dichotomy by any means – rather, it’s an age-old debate that continues to leave chip-loving punters red-faced, while aggressively bashing their keyboards in indignation. And now it’s happening again…

There’s been a couple of iterations of the below images floating around on Twitter over the past 24 hours. One being Twitter user @Medina_Ldn, posing the seemingly harmless question: “What kind of person are you, 1 or 2?”

what kind of person are you, 1 or 2? pic.twitter.com/4sO2tALOPf — medina (@Medina_Ldn) July 21, 2020

Let the games begin. *Ding ding*

2 should be a felony, take those soggy fries somewhere else — Robbz☘️ (@Robbiebergquist) July 22, 2020

Re-evaluate your life if you are 2. https://t.co/Yxfa498VNy — C ???????? (@AFC_Carys) July 21, 2020

I have love for both. I don’t do 2 that often. But people who are mad at 2 are the type of kid at school who hounds their friend whenever they have a bag of chips. They mad because once you put sauce all over your chips, it’s no longer a “Sharing food.” — Bear Minimum Gaming (@Javisbuckshot) July 22, 2020

2 all the way, or even better: patatje oorlog (Dutch war fries) pic.twitter.com/ReOfVjrrEP — Dutch editor (@Dutch_editor) July 22, 2020

Please don’t let ketchup touch my fries at all. I need my ketchup and ranch on the side in little cups preferably ???? — Mychelle Dallas (@jellybean_85) July 23, 2020

2 is only acceptable if the fries suck so much that they need the ketchup like that and only if you eat them with a fork. Otherwise, GTFO of here. ;-; — (NOT) Sean Avery (@JusticeForAvery) July 22, 2020

In the name of unbiased journalism I’ll kindly refrain from shitting on either one of the competitors, but I will say that pouring a whole bottle of tommy sauce on all of the chips at once just puts unnecessary time pressure on the eater before the whole damn things gets soggy. And that’s stress-inducing. (I guess that is me shitting on one of the competitors, hey. So be it.)